Jack White, My Morning Jacket, Modest Mouse Headline High Water Fest 2022 Lineup

Shovels & Rope’s hometown High Water Festival has unveiled the lineup for its fourth iteration — and first since 2019 — coming to North Charleston’s Riverfront Park from April 23-24, 2022. Headlining this year will be Jack White and My Morning Jacket.

Additional performers at High Water 2022 include Shovels & Rope (naturally), Modest Mouse, Black Pumas, Old Crow Medicine Show, Caamp, Mavis Staples, Local Natives, Sharon Van Etten, Bahamas, Delta Spirit, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Jade Bird, Amythyst Kiah, Felice Brothers, Adia Victoria, Shannon and the Clams, Cedric Burnside, Palm Palm, and Jeremie Albino. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, Dec. 2.

Get more info here.