Rihanna Is Named National Hero Of Barbados, Unveils Savage X Fenty Butt Crack Pajamas

As of this morning, Barbados, Rihanna’s homeland, is no longer part of the British monarchy. The UK ruled over the nation of Barbados for 396 years, but last night, at a midnight ceremony in Bridgetown, Prince Charles officially handed over control of the country to Mia Mottley, the first Prime Minister of Barbados. As the planet’s newest world leader, one of Mottley’s first acts was to proclaim Rihanna a national hero of Barbados.

As The Guardian reports, Rihanna was present for the ceremony; there are photos of her hugging Prince Charles. As part of that ceremony, Mottley officially conferred Rihanna the order of national hero. Speaking to Rihanna, Mottley, “On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you, the designee, for national hero of Barbados, ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty. May you continue to shine like a diamond and continue to bring honor to your nation by your words, by your actions, and to do credit wherever you shall go.”

According to Rolling Stone, Rihanna is the 11th person and the second woman to be named a national hero of Barbados. She’ll now be able to put Right Honorable in front of her name.

BREAKING: Rihanna is conferred with the honor of National Hero of Barbados by the prime minister pic.twitter.com/I036f4O2zx — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 30, 2021

Leading up to last night’s ceremony, the Right Honorable Rihanna presented the world with her latest innovation: Pajama pants where the butt hangs out. As TMZ reports, Rihanna modeled the Tied Up Tartan Open-Back PJ Pant on her Instagram Story over the weekend. She also posted a link to an order page, which appears to highlight plus-size models.