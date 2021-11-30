Adele Announces Las Vegas Residency
Rather than touring behind 30, her first album in six years, Adele has announced a residency in Las Vegas. Throughout the first four months of 2022, the superstar diva will perform most weekends at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The fittingly titled Weekends With Adele will involve Friday and Saturday shows on 12 weekends next year, beginning on Jan. 21 and running through April 16.
Registration to become a Ticketmaster Verified Fan is underway now and runs up through 11:59PM PT this Thursday, Dec. 2. The presale for those Verified Fans begins at 10AM PT on Tuesday, Dec. 7. According to a press release, “Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis.” Here are the dates for the residency as they stand now:
30 is out now on Columbia and is already the best-selling album of 2021.