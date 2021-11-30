Adele Announces Las Vegas Residency

Simon Emmett

News November 30, 2021 9:45 AM By Chris DeVille

Adele Announces Las Vegas Residency

Simon Emmett

News November 30, 2021 9:45 AM By Chris DeVille

Rather than touring behind 30, her first album in six years, Adele has announced a residency in Las Vegas. Throughout the first four months of 2022, the superstar diva will perform most weekends at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The fittingly titled Weekends With Adele will involve Friday and Saturday shows on 12 weekends next year, beginning on Jan. 21 and running through April 16.

Related

Premature Evaluation: Adele 30

Registration to become a Ticketmaster Verified Fan is underway now and runs up through 11:59PM PT this Thursday, Dec. 2. The presale for those Verified Fans begins at 10AM PT on Tuesday, Dec. 7. According to a press release, “Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis.” Here are the dates for the residency as they stand now:

30 is out now on Columbia and is already the best-selling album of 2021.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “I Don’t Wanna Cry”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Hi-Five’s “I Like The Way (The Kissing Game)”

    5 days ago

    Brian May Blasts Brit Awards For Adopting Gender-Neutral Categories, Says Queen Would Not Be Woke Enough Today: “We Would Have To Have A Trans Person”

    4 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    The Month In Metal – November 2021

    10 hours ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest