Boris – “Drowning By Numbers”

Last year, Japanese rock institution Boris released a new album, NO, their 26th studio album overall. That album ended on a track called “Interlude,” suggesting that there was still more to come, and indeed there is. Today, Boris are announcing another new full-length called W, a continuation of their 2020 album — put them together and you get NOW. W is also their first release with Sacred Bones Records. To kick things off, the band is sharing the lowkey lead single “Drowning By Numbers,” which comes with a music video directed by YUTARO and featuring dancer Yukiko Doi.

“This video was filmed at a private showcase with limited invitation in April of 2021. It is a collaborative performance with a contemporary dance team,” the band shared in a statement. “The song was transformed from its original performance and visualized; a big hat dances symbolically at the beginning of the new album.”

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I Want To Go To The Side Where You Can Touch…”

02 “Icelina”

03 “Drowning By Numbers”

04 “Invitation”

05 “The Fallen”

06 “Beyond Good And Evil”

07 “Old Projector”

08 “You Will Know (Ohayo Version)”

09 “Jozan”

W is out 1/21 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here