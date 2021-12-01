Megan Thee Stallion Cancels Houston Show Out Of Respect For Astroworld Victims

About a month ago, 10 people died in a crowd crush at Travis Scott’s Houston festival Astroworld. In the immediate wake of that catastrophe, it would appear that the world isn’t ready for big, rowdy rap shows to return to Houston. Megan Thee Stallion is the biggest and most important Houston rapper to emerge in years — the biggest and most important since Travis Scott, in fact — and she’s just cancelled her upcoming Houston show.

As The Houston Chronicle reports, Megan was booked to perform at 713 Music Hall, a new venue in Houston, on Friday. She was scheduled to be one of the first performers at the venue. In a statement to the Chronicle, though, Megan says that she’s cancelling that show “out of respect” for the victims of Astroworld:

Out of respect for the lives lost in Houston earlier this month, I have decided to cancel my show at 713 Music Hall on Dec 3. Houston is still healing and it’s important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve. My heart goes out to all the families that are suffering during this difficult time.

Right now, fellow Houston rapper Tobe Nwigwe is slated to be the first rapper to perform at 713 Music Hall; he’s got a show there scheduled for 12/12.