The Lineup For Smokin Grooves 2022 Is Indeed Smokin, Groovy

The neo-soul-oriented Smokin Grooves festival will return to Los Angeles this March. The one-day fest will be headlined by an impressive collection of talent including Erykah Badu, Nas, Miguel, the Roots, and Jhené Aiko. Also on deck: The Internet, Flying Lotus, Kamasi Washington, Thundercat, Smino, Hiatus Kaiyote, Sir, Little Dragon, Toro y Moi, Musiq Soulchild, India.Arie, Macy Gray, Angie Stone, Leela James, Talib Kweli, Roy Ayers, Dead Prez, Slum Village, Dwele, Joe Kay, Ravyn Lenae, Phony Ppl, Bilal, Goapele, Fousheé, Free Nationals, Yussef Dayes, Charlotte Day Wilson, Domi & JD Beck, Unusual Demont, Daydream Masi, Blu & Exile, and Jelani Aryeh. See? Smokin! Groovy.

Smokin Grooves 2022 is scheduled for March 19, 2022 at a new venue for the event, LA State Historic Park. A presale for those who register begins at 10AM PT on Dec. 3 via the festival website. Any remaining tickets will be released for public sale that same day at 2PM PT.

