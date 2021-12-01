String Machine – “Gales Of Worry”

String Machine are a band out of Pittsburgh playing melodious indie rock that blurs the distinction between emo, folk-rock, and peak late-aughts blog-rock. Which is to say there’s some Great Grandpa and Pinegrove and Big Thief in their sound, but also latter-day Bright Eyes and early Wilco and all those cheery bands with horn and string sections that emerged in the wake of Arcade Fire and Sufjan Stevens. If that doesn’t give you enough of an idea, you’ll get it by pressing play on the lead single from their new album Hallelujah Hell Yeah.

Hallelujah Hell Yeah! Good album title. It’s coming at the end of February on Know Hope Records. Its aforementioned lead single “Gales Of Worry” arrives today with a video by directors Raffaele DiLullo and Anthony Peduzzi that finds String Machine floating in the middle of a lake. The song is a steady melancholy glide tinged with joy that belies lyrics about being “lost in the night, stapled to the black.” The hooks are abundant, and they sneak in from every direction. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Places To Hide”

02 “Churn It Anew”

03 “Gales Of Worry”

04 “Four Corners”

05 “Eyes Set 4 Good”

06 “Dark Morning (Magnetic)”

07 “Touring In January”

08 “Soft Tyranny”

09 “Your Turn”

Hallelujah Hell Yeah is out 2/25 on Know Hope. Pre-order it here.