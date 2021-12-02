Stereogum is launching a new weekly talk show in the Callin app. What is Callin? It’s branded as “social podcasting” — kind of a podcast, kind of a live audio chat with the option to take calls from listeners (hence the name Callin). So: live radio? But in an app? We are still getting the hang of it.

Our show is called Callin Me Maybe. It will air live on Thursdays at 5PM ET, starting today. Some weeks the show will feature the Stereogum staff discussing music. Other times we will have musician interviews. We may do some theme episodes. The possibilities are endless. Today’s debut broadcast will feature a rundown of the year in music, including some teasers regarding our year-end best albums list. So download Callin, subscribe to Stereogum Presents: Callin Me Maybe, and find your way to the episode here.