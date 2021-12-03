Ed Sheeran And Elton John Share New Christmas Song

New Music December 3, 2021 12:20 AM By Rachel Brodsky

The holiday season is upon us, and you know what that means: Christmas tunes! Earlier in the week, BFFs Ed Sheeran and Elton John teased a Christmas collaboration, simply called “Merry Christmas.” “Christmas has come early,” went the tweet, along with a video of Sheeran holding up cue cards à la that scene in Love Actually.

Sheeran and John’s “Merry Christmas” indeed has lots of sleigh bells and is out now. The imminent video will feature cameos from the Darkness’ Justin Hawkins, UK TV personalities Jonathan Ross and Michael McIntyre, and others.

