Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi – “Just Look Up”

Adam McKay’s new movie Don’t Look Up is a climate change satire about two astronomers who discover a planet-destroying comet on a direct collision course with Earth and try desperately to warn an uncaring government and a complacent public. The star-studded cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande, and Kid Cudi.

In addition to appearing as pop star Riley Bina and DJ Chello, Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi also contributed an original song called “Just Look Up” to the movie’s soundtrack. “Get your head out of your ass and listen to the goddamn qualified scientists/ We really fucked it up, fucked it up this time,” Grande sings. “It’s so close I can feel the heat big time/ And you can act like everything is alright/ But this is probably happening in real time.”

Don’t Look Up‘s soundtrack, just as stacked as its cast, features a score by Moonlight/Succession composer Nicholas Britell and another original track from Bon Iver. In a statement, Britell says:

It was a privilege to collaborate with Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, and Taura Stinson on our song “Just Look Up,” a love song that transforms into a rallying cry, as well as with Justin Vernon on Bon Iver’s original song “Second Nature.” My score runs the gamut from absurdist big band jazz to profound, deeply felt orchestral music. Many of the projects that I’ve worked on with Adam McKay are, in their own way, explorations of tone as a central topic—they’re all a unique blend of gravitas and absurdity with Don’t Look Up capturing a sense of ever-increasing astonishment at how crazy things really are.

Listen to “Just Look Up” and watch a trailer for Don’t Look Up below.

The Don’t Look Up soundtrack is out 12/10 via Republic. Pre-order it here. The movie hits select theaters the same day and will be on Netflix on Christmas Eve.