Cannibal Ox – “Abyss”

New Music December 3, 2021 4:57 PM By Ryan Leas

Over the course of 2021, Cannibal Ox have graced us with a few singles — “Metal Ox” and “Raspberry Jelly” back in May, and now a new one called “Abyss.” (This year also marked the twentieth anniversary of Cannibal Ox’s beloved debut The Cold Vein.) The latest track is the lead single from a forthcoming compilation album series from Savage Virtual Orchestra.

The comp will feature Dope Knife and Bury The Band collaborating with members of Brand Nubian, D12, Hieroglyphics, Blackalicious, and more. As for “Abyss,” it’s one of the tracks produced by Bury The Band and serves as the lead single for the compilation. Check it out below.

