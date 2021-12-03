Courtney Love Comes For Elon Musk: “It’s Kendall Roy Shit”

Courtney Love Comes For Elon Musk: "It's Kendall Roy Shit"

Elon Musk, who may have attended Succession failson Kendall Roy’s 40th birthday bash on Saturday — “Jeff, Elon, Lukas, Jennifer, and Emma, yeses,” Dasha Nekrasova’s Comfrey confirmed — fired some shots at beloved Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders last month. “I keep forgetting that you’re still alive,” Elon replied in response to a tweet from Bernie demanding that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share of taxes. “Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word …”

Musk’s comments rubbed some the wrong way — including Courtney Love, who has now come for the tech billionaire/Grimes baby daddy on Twitter. “@elonmusk you know your str8, male, PayPal mafia email group? I was on bcc for MONTHS on that thing,” she wrote. “With that information in mind, don’t you think in a ‘civilized society’ one should embrace paying our fair share of tax? Don’t pick on Bernie. It’s Kendall Roy shit.”

“@elonmusk Relax. I’m a GOOD Queen,” Love added in a follow-up tweet. “Capitalism & the American dream has been good to you. Be good to it. #justpayyourtaxesbuddy”

