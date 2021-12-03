Incredible-Looking This Ain’t No Picnic Fest Will Bring The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, A Le Tigre Reunion, & More To Pasadena Next Summer

Goldenvoice, the company behind Coachella, Stagecoach, Just Like Heaven, and Cruel World, has announced a new festival in Pasadena called This Ain’t No Picnic. It’s named after a fest that Goldenvoice launched in Irvine, California in 1999, and while it may not be a picnic, it does sound like a good time.

The Strokes and LCD Soundsystem are headlining, Le Tigre are reuniting for their first performance in 12 years, and the rest of the lineup includes Phoebe Bridgers, Beach House, Turnstile, Earl Sweatshirt, Courtney Barnett, Deafheaven, Mac DeMarco, Caroline Polachek, a combined Four Tet x Floating Points DJ set, Yves Tumor, Descendents, Wet Leg, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Kaytranada, Nothing, Isaiah Rashad, Romy, Shame, Slowthai, Dawn Richard, Jorja Smith, Indigo De Souza, Julia Jacklin, Kelly Lee Owens, King Woman, La Lala, Magdalena Bay, Mdou Moctar, Mike Watt, Spirit Of The Beehive, Tinashe, and more.

Everything will be spread out across five stages at Brookside At The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on August 27 and 28. There’s also a sixth stage for Despacio, a custom-built disco sound system designed by James Murphy. Check out the full lineup below.

Arooj Aftab

Avalon Emerson

Beach House

Brandon

Caroline Polachek

Circle Jerks

Courtney Barnett

Danilo Plessow (MCDE)

Dave P

Dawn Richard

Deafheaven

Descendents

Despacio

Earl Sweatshirt

Ethel Cain

Eyedress

Four Tet + Floating Points

Fundido

Genesis Owusu

Gerd Janson

Girl Ultra

Godford

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Hana Vu

Honey Dijon

IDLES

Indigo De Souza

Isaiah Rashad

Jorja Smith

Julia Jacklin

JUNGLE

Junior Varsity

Kaytranada

Kelly Lee Owens

King Woman

Lala Lala

LCD Soundsystem

Le Tigre

Logic1000

Mac DeMarco

Magdalena Bay

Mall Grab

Maral

Margaritas Podridas

Mdou Moctar

MICHELLE

Mike Watt

NAAFI

Nicki Nicole

Nothing

Pachyman

Paris Texas

Peach

Phoebe Bridgers

Queen Naija

Romy

shame

Sleep

slowthai

Sofia Kourtesis

Sparks

SPELLLING

Spirit of the Beehive

TEMS

The Strokes

They Hate Change

Tinashe

Tre’ Amani

TSHA

Turnstile

Wet Leg

Ying Yang Twins

Yves Tumor

ZULU