Incredible-Looking This Ain’t No Picnic Fest Will Bring The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, A Le Tigre Reunion, & More To Pasadena Next Summer
Goldenvoice, the company behind Coachella, Stagecoach, Just Like Heaven, and Cruel World, has announced a new festival in Pasadena called This Ain’t No Picnic. It’s named after a fest that Goldenvoice launched in Irvine, California in 1999, and while it may not be a picnic, it does sound like a good time.
The Strokes and LCD Soundsystem are headlining, Le Tigre are reuniting for their first performance in 12 years, and the rest of the lineup includes Phoebe Bridgers, Beach House, Turnstile, Earl Sweatshirt, Courtney Barnett, Deafheaven, Mac DeMarco, Caroline Polachek, a combined Four Tet x Floating Points DJ set, Yves Tumor, Descendents, Wet Leg, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Kaytranada, Nothing, Isaiah Rashad, Romy, Shame, Slowthai, Dawn Richard, Jorja Smith, Indigo De Souza, Julia Jacklin, Kelly Lee Owens, King Woman, La Lala, Magdalena Bay, Mdou Moctar, Mike Watt, Spirit Of The Beehive, Tinashe, and more.
Everything will be spread out across five stages at Brookside At The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on August 27 and 28. There’s also a sixth stage for Despacio, a custom-built disco sound system designed by James Murphy. Check out the full lineup below.
Arooj Aftab
Avalon Emerson
Beach House
Brandon
Caroline Polachek
Circle Jerks
Courtney Barnett
Danilo Plessow (MCDE)
Dave P
Dawn Richard
Deafheaven
Descendents
Despacio
Earl Sweatshirt
Ethel Cain
Eyedress
Four Tet + Floating Points
Fundido
Genesis Owusu
Gerd Janson
Girl Ultra
Godford
Godspeed You! Black Emperor
Hana Vu
Honey Dijon
IDLES
Indigo De Souza
Isaiah Rashad
Jorja Smith
Julia Jacklin
JUNGLE
Junior Varsity
Kaytranada
Kelly Lee Owens
King Woman
Lala Lala
LCD Soundsystem
Le Tigre
Logic1000
Mac DeMarco
Magdalena Bay
Mall Grab
Maral
Margaritas Podridas
Mdou Moctar
MICHELLE
Mike Watt
NAAFI
Nicki Nicole
Nothing
Pachyman
Paris Texas
Peach
Phoebe Bridgers
Queen Naija
Romy
shame
Sleep
slowthai
Sofia Kourtesis
Sparks
SPELLLING
Spirit of the Beehive
TEMS
The Strokes
They Hate Change
Tinashe
Tre’ Amani
TSHA
Turnstile
Wet Leg
Ying Yang Twins
Yves Tumor
ZULU