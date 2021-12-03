Hundreds Of Astroworld Lawsuits Will Be Combined In A Single Giant Case

Hundreds of lawsuits have already been filed over the deadly crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival, where 10 people died, including a nine-year-old boy, and hundreds more were injured. On Friday, attorneys for the victims and festival organizers filed a joint petition seeking to combine the 275 (and counting) cases into a multi-district litigation. This means that the cases will be filed into one giant case, presided over by a single judge.

According to Billboard, the two sides reached this agreement because they agreed it was the most efficient way to handle a legal battle already involving 1,250 plaintiffs. “This type of litigation is exactly what the Texas MDL process is designed to address,” the two sides wrote.

Billboard also notes that this type of consolidated effort is typical when it comes to mass injury lawsuits. “Transfer of all of these lawsuits to a single pretrial judge for consolidated and coordinated pretrial proceedings will eliminate duplicative discovery, conserve resources of the judiciary, avoid conflicting legal rulings and scheduling, and otherwise promote the just and efficient conduct of all actions,” the filing said.

The Astroworld lawsuits accuse Live Nation, Scott, and additional festival organizers of legal negligence in how they planned Astroworld and the way Astroworld unfolded. The cases seek billions of dollars and could continue for years to come.