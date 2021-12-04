Lana Del Rey was named Artist Of The Decade at Variety‘s Hitmakers awards show today. “Thank you, Variety,” she said in her speech, accepting the award from producer Mike Dean (who was honored with Producer Of The Year). “I’m really always grateful for any acknowledgement and also super grateful for all the criticism… I get a lot.” In an interview earlier in the evening, she said her biggest challenge over the last decade was “turning criticism into something that you can reflect upon … There’s a lot of opinions. I’m very sensitive.”

When asked on the red carpet who she most wanted to collaborate with in the studio, Lana chose Migos: “I love them. Everything they do. There was kind of like a new revolution of sound 11 years ago ago in the singer-songwriter community, which I loved seeing. And then with Migos, I think they kicked off a new super fun, super autobiographical, completely different style of rap. I love them.” Check out her full acceptance speech and red-carpet interview, and some of photos with fellow hitmakers, below.

📲 |.Avril lavigne, Lana del rey and olivia rodrigo at variety hitmakers award 2021 pic.twitter.com/KcdtA8xXSO — Avril Lavigne News (@avrilnewsworld) December 4, 2021

okay it's lana x billie turn now pic.twitter.com/EzTdiAKYQA — $ara🐬🇲🇦 (@fawneilish) December 4, 2021