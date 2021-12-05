Watch Phoebe Bridgers & Olivia Rodrigo Share Austin City Limits Episode, Compare Backstage Riders In Instagram Chat

News December 5, 2021 10:08 AM By James Rettig

Watch Phoebe Bridgers & Olivia Rodrigo Share Austin City Limits Episode, Compare Backstage Riders In Instagram Chat

News December 5, 2021 10:08 AM By James Rettig

Phoebe Bridgers and Olivia Rodrigo shared an episode of Austin City Limits that aired on PBS over the weekend. The pair performed separately from the Moody Theater in Austin a few days apart this past October. It was one of Rodrigo’s few proper live sets since the release of the pop star’s debut album Sour earlier this year, though it was just one of Bridgers’ many performances in support of last year’s Punisher.

To promote the episode, Rodrigo and Bridgers participated in an Instagram Live chat with each other in which they compared backstage riders and talked about their respective songwriting processes. Watch that and check out the full ACL episode below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Extreme’s “More Than Words”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Rush Rush”

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    2 days ago

    Stereogum Presents: Callin Me Maybe

    4 days ago

    Iron Maiden Albums From Worst To Best

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest