Phoebe Bridgers and Olivia Rodrigo shared an episode of Austin City Limits that aired on PBS over the weekend. The pair performed separately from the Moody Theater in Austin a few days apart this past October. It was one of Rodrigo’s few proper live sets since the release of the pop star’s debut album Sour earlier this year, though it was just one of Bridgers’ many performances in support of last year’s Punisher.

To promote the episode, Rodrigo and Bridgers participated in an Instagram Live chat with each other in which they compared backstage riders and talked about their respective songwriting processes. Watch that and check out the full ACL episode below.