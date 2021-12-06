Hangout Fest 2022 Headlined By Post Malone, Tame Impala, & Halsey
Hangout Fest has announced its 2022 lineup. The Gulf Shores, AL-based festival will return next year with a roster that’s headlined by Post Malone, Tame Impala, and Halsey. Also playing are Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Jack Harlow, Maren Morris, Phoebe Bridgers, Leon Bridges, Lil Yachty, the Head And The Heart, Flo Milli, and more.
The event will take place from May 20 to May 22 on the beaches of Gulf Shores. General admission tickets go on sale on December 13. More details are available here.
Here’s the full lineup:
Post Malone
Tame Impala
Halsey
Doja Cat
Fall Out Boy
ILLENIUM
Megan Thee Stallion
Kane Brown
Zedd
Jack Harlow
Maren Morris
Phoebe Bridgers
Leon Bridges
Louis The Child
Still Woozy
Oliver Tree
SLANDER
The Band CAMINO
Lil Yachty
Chelsea Cutler
The Head And The Heart
Sublime With Rome
T-Pain
Surfaces
Flo Milli
Madeon
Koffee
Dayglow
DIESEL (Shaquille O’Neal)
Fletcher
Breland
Moon Taxi
Tyla Yaweh
Remi Wolf
The Brook & The Bluff
beabadoobee
SIDEPIECE
Paul Cauthen
Role Model
Surf Mesa
Joy Oladokun
KennyHoopla
Briston Maroney
Bankrol Hayden
Lucii
SNBRN
AUDREY NUNA
347aidan
ericdoa
renforshort
LP Giobbi
Ship Wrek
Zach Hood
JVNA
VNSSA
Blu DeTiger
NOTD
Luttrell
Neal Francis
The Blossom
Hugel
Tre’ Amani
Flipturn
Nightly
gabriel black
Bren Joy
Montell2099
Hastings
Madds
Petey Martin