Hangout Fest 2022 Headlined By Post Malone, Tame Impala, & Halsey

Hangout Fest has announced its 2022 lineup. The Gulf Shores, AL-based festival will return next year with a roster that’s headlined by Post Malone, Tame Impala, and Halsey. Also playing are Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Jack Harlow, Maren Morris, Phoebe Bridgers, Leon Bridges, Lil Yachty, the Head And The Heart, Flo Milli, and more.

The event will take place from May 20 to May 22 on the beaches of Gulf Shores. General admission tickets go on sale on December 13. More details are available here.

Here’s the full lineup: