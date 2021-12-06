Watch My Morning Jacket’s Interview And Performance On CBS This Morning
My Morning Jacket were guests on the talk show CBS This Morning this past weekend for their regular Saturday Sessions series of live performances. They did two tracks, “Love Love Love” and “In Color,” from their self-titled ninth album that came out earlier this year, and the band’s Jim James and Patrick Hallahan sat down for an interview to talk about how they almost ended the band because it compromised their friendship. Check out clips from the show below.