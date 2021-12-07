Superchunk – “Endless Summer”

Indie-rock lifers Superchunk have announced that they’re readying a new album for 2022. It’s called Wild Loneliness and it’s the follow-up to 2018’s What A Time To Be Alive. Additionally, Superchunk shared the album’s lead single, “Endless Summer” and a slew of tour dates.

Featuring Teenage Fanclub’s Norman Blake and Raymond McGinley on harmonies, “‘Endless Summer’ was written on New Year’s Day 2020, which was unseasonably warm here in North Carolina,” Superchunk’s Mac McCaughan revealed. “Of course, by the time we recorded it, ‘endless summer’ had other meanings… The 7″ sleeve features Roe Ethridge’s beautiful photos of broken beach umbrellas, which capture the vibe of the song perfectly.”

As for Wild Loneliness, the album features guest spots from Sharon Van Etten, R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, Wye Oak’s Andy Stack, Tracyanne Campbell of Camera Obscura, Owen Pallett, Kelly Pratt, and Franklin Bruno.

Listen to “Endless Summer” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “City Of The Dead”

02 “Endless Summer”

03 “On The Floor”

04 “Highly Suspect”

05 “Set It Aside”

06 “This Night”

07 “Wild Loneliness”

08 “Refracting”

09 “Connection”

10 “If You’re Not Dark”

TOUR DATES:

02/25 Winston-Salem, NC @ Ramkat*

02/26 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle*

03/01 Washington, DC @ Black Cat*

03/02 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*

03/03 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel*

03/04 Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts*

03/05 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club*

03/07 Toronto, ON @ Axis Club^

03/08 Detroit, MI @ El Club^

03/09 Chicago, IL @ Metro^

03/11 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl^

03/12 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West^

04/04 Seattle, WA @ Neumos%

04/05 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall%

04/07 San Francisco, CA @ Independent#

04/09 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s#

04/10 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom#

* w/ TORRES

^ w/ Wednesday

% w/ Quasi

# w/ Mike Krol

Wild Loneliness is out 02/25 via Merge.