Broken Social Scene – “This House Is On Fire”

Broken Social Scene have announced Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities, a compilation made up of some hard-to-find tracks from across the band’s two-decade-long career. It’s their first proper release since 2019’s pair of Let’s Try The After EPs. A lot of the tracks included on Old Dead Young will be familiar to listeners up on their Broken Social Scene lore, but there are also a couple of previously unreleased tracks on there as well. One of those is a studio version of “This House Is On Fire,” a song that was recorded around the same time as Forgiveness Rock Record and that the group has played live a few times. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Far Out” (2009, From the Forgiveness Rock Record pre-order EP Lo-Fi For The Dividing Nights)

02 “Do The 95” (2001, B-Side to “Stars and Sons” 7-inch)

03 “Curse Your Fail” (2009, From tour 7-inch split with Sea and Cake)

04 “Not At My Best” (2010, From the end credits for film It’s Kind Of A Funny Story)

05 “National Anthem Of Nowhere” (2004, Early Broken Social Scene version of an Apostle Of Hustle song)

06 “Golden Facelift” (2009, Forgiveness Rock Record outtake. Released on Globe & Mail’s Broadsheet Music project)

07 “This House Is On Fire” (2009, Forgiveness Rock Record outtake)

08 “Canada Vs America” (2004, From the Broken Social Scene bonus CD “EP To Be You And Me”)

09 “Day Of The Kid” (2005, Released on Arts & Crafts 20th anniversary comp)

10 “Stars And Spit” (2006, B-Side to “7/4 Shoreline” 7-inch)

11 “Until It’s Dead” (2006, From Lake Ontario Waterkeeper compilation At The Barricades: Vol 1)

12 “All My Friends” (2004, From the Broken Social Scene bonus CD EP To Be You And Me)

13 “Death Cock” (2001, Very first recording with producer Dave Newfeld. Released on A&C 20th anniversary comp)

14 “Old Dead Young” (2016, Hug Of Thunder vinyl-only track)

Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities is out 1/14 via Arts & Crafts. Pre-order it here.