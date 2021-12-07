Sleaford Mods Frontman Appears In Olivia Colman’s New HBO Miniseries Landscapers

News December 7, 2021 4:58 PM By Peter Helman

Sleaford Mods frontman Jason Williamson appears in the new HBO miniseries Landscapers. Olivia Colman and David Thewlis star as Susan and Christopher Edwards, a real-life English couple arrested in 2014 for murdering Susan’s parents and burying them in their own back garden in 1998. BrooklynVegan reports that Williamson, who describes the show as “absolutely wicked,” guest stars as the current owner of the Nottingham home where the bodies were found. The first episode of Landscapers premiered last night, and new episodes air Mondays at 9PM Eastern; watch the trailer below.

