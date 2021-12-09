Sylvan Esso were the guests on the second episode of Callin Me Maybe, the new interactive talk show we’ve launched on the Callin platform. Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn checked in from North Carolina to discuss their stunning 2020 album Free Love, which was recently nominated for a Grammy (they’re going to LA for the ceremony, though their watch party in Australia with the War On Drugs and Father John Misty last time they were nominated sounds nice too).

Meath and Sanborn are prolific creators and endlessly curious music fans, so there was lots more to cover, including their concert film WITH, upcoming projects from their label Psychic Hotline, opening up their home studio to friends again in a post-vaccine world, the reissued debut from Meath’s prior band Mountain Man, and their favorite music of 2021. (Meath maintains an enthusiasm for Porches that she believes may have freaked out Aaron Maine more than once.) It was a fun chat, and you can listen to it here.