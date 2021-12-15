The 10 Best Rap Albums Of 2021

In 2021, the grand and majestic rap stars all let us down. Drake made another commercial megalith, an album that dominated charts to an absurd degree, and it was just OK. Kanye West made a vast weeks-long spectacle of his album release, and the album itself was just OK. J. Cole made a pretty good J. Cole album, which isn’t letting us down per se, but it’s not lighting anyone’s world on fire, either. Kendrick Lamar, once again, did not release an album.

But rap music is not defined by what the biggest stars happen to be doing at any particular moment. It’s defined by teenagers snarling at video cameras on YouTube, by chaotic Verzuz nostalgia-fests in which beloved old stars get into good-natured shit-talk competitions, by whatever happens to be banging out of the nearest car window on a sunny afternoon. Rap is too big, and too anarchic, to be tied to the big stars and to their precisely calibrated rollout machines. As ever, the real action is in the corners, and rap music is practically all corners.

Rap music is a subjective thing, and no two fans will have the same year-end lists. This particular subjective year-end list is one old man’s opinion, and it’s weighted heavily toward the arty, expressionist old-man boom-bap LPs that continue to dominate a certain part of the music-critic internet. (The Alchemist makes multiple appearances on this list, just as he did last year. I’m predictable like that.) But great rap records can take any form. They can be broad but personal pop statements, dystopian trap parties, or metallic industrial freakouts. They can be anything. Here’s what hit me hardest this year.