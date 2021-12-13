The 10 Best Country Albums Of 2021

In 2021 country music continued to entangle itself in the never-ending debate over what is and isn’t country, and who exactly gets to belong. And, as usual, the industry itself did the bare minimum to participate in this conversation in any meaningful way. Luckily, it was the artists who pushed and pulled boundaries and definitions, sounds and textures, old traditions and new futures: see Adeem The Artist, reinventing who gets to own the working-person’s sound on Cast Iron Pansexual, and Leah Blevins’ pitch-perfect honkytonk heartbreak on First Time Feeling. It was Miko Marks’ reclamation of the classics on the brilliant Race Records EP, and Elvie Shane’s Backslider, which forces you to rethink anything you think you know, or assume, about the genre’s Music Row bros. (Hint: That’s always a bad idea.)

Charlie Worsham put a fist — and a dynamite EP — through this town with Sugarcane. Yola stood for herself and created a category all her own: not exactly country, but the electric-purple beating heart it needs on Stand For Myself. Miranda Lambert went to Marfa with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall to make a gorgeously raw campfire collection, The Marfa Tapes, and Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit made good on a promise (along with several friends like Adia Victoria, Brandi Carlile, and Brittney Spencer) with Georgia Blue — both would make this list if not for our rough guideline to focus on albums with primarily new songs, because of the sheer wealth of good work.

This top 10 includes albums that span the loose and ever-richening umbrella of country music: the transformative work of Allison Russell, the potent observations of Margo Cilker, the long-awaited arrival of Mickey Guyton, the poetic prophecy of Hayes Carll. As Guyton sings, “We’re cold beer, champagne, millionaires, spare some change and everything in between.” She means people, but country music too.