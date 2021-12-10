Taylor Swift Must Face A Jury Trial In “Shake It Off” Copyright Lawsuit

News December 10, 2021 2:52 PM By Chris DeVille

Taylor Swift Must Face A Jury Trial In “Shake It Off” Copyright Lawsuit

News December 10, 2021 2:52 PM By Chris DeVille

Back in 2017, songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler sued Taylor Swift, alleging that the lyrics to her #1 hit “Shake It Off” infringed on their song “Playas Gon’ Play,” released by the group 3LW in 2001. In 2018 a judge dismissed the lawsuit, but an appeals panel resurrected the case last year. And now it looks like Swift will have to stand trial.

As Billboard reports, on Thursday US District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald refused Swift’s request to toss out the case. Although the judge said there were “some noticeable differences” between the songs, there were “enough objective similarities” that a jury would have to decide. Although he believes Swift’s team will be able to present “a strong closing argument” in a trial, the trial will nonetheless have to proceed.

The 3LW song includes the lyrics “playas, they gonna play” and “haters, they gonna hate.” The chorus to “Shake It Off” reads, “Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play/ And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate.” So the judge isn’t wrong — objectively, the lyrics are almost identical, even if a jury may decide the context suggests no copyright infringement occurred. If Swift takes the stand, it won’t be her first time; in 2017 she testified in against a Denver radio DJ in a sexual assault lawsuit she eventually won.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bryan Adams’ “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: EMF’s “Unbelievable”

    4 days ago

    The 50 Best Albums Of 2021

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “The Promise Of A New Day”

    12 hours ago

    The Gummy Awards: Vote For The Best Music Of 2021

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest