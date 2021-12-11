Watch Ben Gibbard Cover Michael Nesmith Songs

The Monkees’ Michael Nesmith died yesterday, and Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard paid tribute with a set of acoustic covers of his songs posted to Instagram.

“Found out this morning that my friend Mike Nesmith passed away,” Gibbard said. “He was a member of the Monkees and he was 78 years old, and we got to become really good friends in the last five or six years, since I wrote a song for them. So I just wanted to play a couple of his songs for you guys, ’cause I feel the best way to remember musicians is to play their music.”

Gibbard opened with “Different Drum,” famously recorded by Linda Ronstadt and the Stone Poneys, before going on to play Nesmith and the First National Band’s “The Crippled Lion” and “Joanne.” He concluded with “Me & Magdalena,” the song that Gibbard wrote for the Monkees’ 2016 album Good Times! Watch his full set below.