The 10 Best Hardcore Albums Of 2021

This past weekend, I saw Show Me The Body make a room full of people go nuts. They headlined a wild bill that also included Candy, Regional Justice Center, Tempter, and the debuting Earth To Heaven. I’m not totally clear on whether Show Me The Body count as a hardcore band, and I never really got their records. To me, they always sounded like King Krule if he was trying to sound like Unsane, and that shit was weird to me. In person, though, Show Me The Body made perfect sense. They threw themselves around the stage with absolute abandon, and they had kids losing their minds. Motherfuckers were literally hanging from the ceiling. A show like that is good for your soul. And shows like that can happen now. They are happening now.

Hardcore made it through. We’re talking about the genre that relies the most on mass in-person catharsis — on the ability to jump and scream and sweat in each other’s directions. Those are things that you can’t do when a pandemic has shut the world down. For the people who love hardcore, it’s not just a genre of music. It’s a source of mutual support and a much-needed pressure valve. For many of us, the return of live music has felt like the removal of a massive weight. Hardcore shows might not always be the healthiest thing in pandemic terms; those shows probably started back too soon, and even now, they carry risks. (At that Show Me The Body gig, most of us weren’t masked up.) But on some other level, these shows are needed, and now they’re back.

Hardcore records never stopped coming out, even in the depths of the plague depression. In 2021, though, there’s been a flood of great music, both from established bands and from the groups who are still just finding their footing. If I had time, I would’ve made this list two or four or ten times longer. Anyone who likes these albums would be well-advised to check out the new LPs from Dead Heat, Regional Justice Center, Ekulu, Enforced, DARE, Thirdface, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, For Your Health, Ingrown, and Filth Is Eternal, among so many others. It hurts my heart that I didn’t have space for the Amygdala/Listless split LP or the absurdly stuffed America’s Hardcore Volume 5 compilation. There was just too much great music.

Within hardcore, EPs matter just as much as albums. As in past years, I limited this list to full-lengths, but the year in hardcore has given us a ton of great EPs, some of which are on our list of 2021’s best. I came close to cheating and considering Militarie Gun’s two All Roads Lead To The Gun EPs as a single album; I love those things. Recent EPs and demos from Sentinel, Drug Church, Tempter, Colossus, Knocked Loose, Private Hell, Never Ending Game, KOYO, Action News, MOVE, Slow Fire Pistol, and Final Gasp are also highly recommended, as is the Sunami/Gulch split.

When you make a list like this, you have to make some judgment calls about what counts as hardcore and what doesn’t. Angel Du$t are a band that comes from hardcore, and YAK: A Collection Of Truck Songs was probably my favorite power-pop LP of the year, but I can’t really call that a hardcore record. By that same token, Chubby And The Gang’s new album rules, but it’s not really a hardcore album — even if one of the albums on this list is from a band that shares both members and musical DNA with them. Converge made a great album that is also their least hardcore album. Gatecreeper made a great record that basically is a hardcore album, but they’re a death metal band. The Armed’s Ultrapop has a ton of hardcore influence, but I didn’t consider it for this list. There’s no hard, fast definition here; your own version of hardcore is essentially a personal thing. On another day, my list would’ve looked vastly different, both in the stuff that I liked enough to pick and the stuff that made sense on a hardcore list. Your mileage will probably vary.

When I write about hardcore on this site, I don’t really do it for you, our readers. I don’t really do it for the bands, either. I do it for myself. I’ve always loved hardcore, but I’ve really immersed myself in the past few years after neglecting the genre too much for too long. That experience been hugely gratifying, and it’s kept me excited — not just about hardcore but about music in general. Music critics get burned out sometimes. Hardcore has been my protection against that.

If hardcore seems insular and intimidating and cliquish and violent to you, I get it. You might not be wrong. But if any of this sounds interesting to you anyway, go to a show. Go to a bunch of shows. It’s worth it, I promise. Here are my picks for 2021’s best hardcore albums.