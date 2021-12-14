Goldenvoice Sues Live Nation Over Coachella Day One 22 Event

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

News December 14, 2021 12:01 PM By James Rettig

Goldenvoice Sues Live Nation Over Coachella Day One 22 Event

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

News December 14, 2021 12:01 PM By James Rettig

Goldenvoice, the AEG-owned company behind Coachella, filed a lawsuit against its main competitor Live Nation over a new music event called Coachella Day One 22 that they say is infringing on the Coachella trademark. As Billboard reports, lawyers representing Goldenvoice filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court in California this week after sending two cease-and-desist letters over the past few months to no avail.

Goldenvoice are notably not suing the festival’s promoter, the Twenty-Nine Palms Band Of Mission Indians, because as a Native American tribe they say they’re protected from legal action through sovereign immunity. Instead, they’re suing Live Nation for promoting the event and selling tickets through its Ticketmaster website. Bluehost, the hosting provider for the domain coachellacrossroads.com, is also named as a defendant in the suit.

The Coachella Crossroads — located nearby where the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival is held at the Empire Polo Grounds — is adjacent to the Spotlight 29 Casino, and is located in the city of Coachella, CA. Coachella Day One 22 is a New Year’s Eve event that is being held for the first time this year — right now the lineup includes Lil Wayne, Shaquille O’Neal DJing as Diesel, and E-40.

In their lawsuit, Goldenvoice say that the event is “intentionally trading on the goodwill” of the festival,” creating “consumer confusion and false association” with the Coachella festival that has taken place since 1999 and will return in-person next year after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “The Promise Of A New Day”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Color Me Badd’s “I Adore Mi Amor”

    2 days ago

    Stereogum’s 70 Favorite Songs Of 2021

    17 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    The Top 40 Pop Songs Of 2021

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest