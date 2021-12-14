Goldenvoice Sues Live Nation Over Coachella Day One 22 Event

Goldenvoice, the AEG-owned company behind Coachella, filed a lawsuit against its main competitor Live Nation over a new music event called Coachella Day One 22 that they say is infringing on the Coachella trademark. As Billboard reports, lawyers representing Goldenvoice filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court in California this week after sending two cease-and-desist letters over the past few months to no avail.

Goldenvoice are notably not suing the festival’s promoter, the Twenty-Nine Palms Band Of Mission Indians, because as a Native American tribe they say they’re protected from legal action through sovereign immunity. Instead, they’re suing Live Nation for promoting the event and selling tickets through its Ticketmaster website. Bluehost, the hosting provider for the domain coachellacrossroads.com, is also named as a defendant in the suit.

The Coachella Crossroads — located nearby where the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival is held at the Empire Polo Grounds — is adjacent to the Spotlight 29 Casino, and is located in the city of Coachella, CA. Coachella Day One 22 is a New Year’s Eve event that is being held for the first time this year — right now the lineup includes Lil Wayne, Shaquille O’Neal DJing as Diesel, and E-40.

In their lawsuit, Goldenvoice say that the event is “intentionally trading on the goodwill” of the festival,” creating “consumer confusion and false association” with the Coachella festival that has taken place since 1999 and will return in-person next year after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.