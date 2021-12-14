Paul McCartney’s Bass And Eddie Vedder’s Smashed Guitar Break Auction Sales Records

This past weekend, the Edge held a music memorabilia auction to benefit his charity Music Rising, which he founded alongside producer Bob Ezrin. Among the items up for auction were a Paul McCartney bass guitar that he played while in Wings and a Telecaster guitar that was smashed by Eddie Vedder. As Guitar World reports, both guitars broke auction sales records.

McCartney’s Yamaha BB-1200 bass — which he played both in the studio and on tour — sold for $471,900, beating out the previous record holder, which was Bill Wyman’s Fender Mustang bass that sold for $384,000 last year. And Vedder’s Lake Placid Blue Fender Telecaster sold for $266,200, which broke the record for the most-expensive smashed guitar ever auctioned off. Vedder smashed the guitar in 2018 after covering the Who’s “Baba O’Riley.”

Other musicians that had guitars auctioned off during the event included Bono, Bruce Springsteen, Chris Martin, Lou Reed, Lenny Kravitz, and the Edge himself. All told, they raised over $2 million. You can check out a program for the event here.