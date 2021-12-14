BUKU 2022 Has Tyler, Tame Impala, & All 100 Of The Gecs

News December 14, 2021 4:58 PM By Chris DeVille

The New Orleans festival BUKU Music + Art Project will celebrate its 10th anniversary in March. The lineup for the two-day event is out today, topped by headliners Tyler, The Creator and Tame Impala. Some of the other key names on the 2022 lineup include Tierra Whack, Glass Animals, Taking Back Sunday, Porter Robinson, $UICIDEBOY$, Vince Staples, Alison Wonderland, KennyHoopla, Kali Uchis, Baby Keem, Trippie Redd, Maxo Kream, Shygirl, Flo Milli, and 100 Gecs (yes, all 100 of them).

BUKU’s going down March 25 and 26 at the Mardi Gras River World Complex in New Orleans. It’ll be the first BUKU since 2019. Presale tickets are available here now, with general sales beginning Dec. 20.

