Pom Pom Squad Covered Nada Surf’s “Popular” With Matthew Caws And Remade Its Video At The Same High School

In November, Pom Pom Squad hopped on tour with ’90s alt figureheads Nada Surf after “meeting” over Twitter. Now, the two bands have teamed up for a perfectly executed collaboration: Pom Pom Squad have leaned even further into their punk-rock cheerleader pastiche, entirely remaking Nada Surf’s 1996 “Popular” music video, with band leader Mia Berrin playing all of the key characters.

Adding to the video’s authenticity, Pom Pom Squad actually filmed at the same high school as the original video. (Also appearing in the clip is the school’s real cheer squad and football team, presumably in on the song’s irony.) Even better, Nada Surf’s Matthew Caws joins Pom Pom Squad’s Mia Berrin on vocals. Aysia Marotta directed the video.

Watch Pom Pom Squad’s “Popular” remake below.