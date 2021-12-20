Band To Watch: Sweeping Promises

Sweeping Promises sound like a shareholder presentation gone off the rails: enunciated but enormous, brief but brash. The songs on the band’s 2020 debut Hunger For A Way Out echo that corporate discomfort, emotions conveyed via investor-speak: “My words on your paper/ You’ll cross me out,” vocalist and bassist Lira Mondal sings on “Cross Me Out,” reducing betrayal to a pesky line item. Their sound rattles with reverb; compact basslines play off of surf-rock riffs, chipper analog synthesizers, and Mondal’s expansive vocal range. Against a terrain of post-punk revivalists, Sweeping Promises resemble the genuine article, combining the operatics of X-Ray Spex’s Poly Styrene with the campy professionalism of Blondie and Devo. “We sound very buttoned up, don’t we?” guitarist Caufield Schnug observed. “Well, I do have my top buttoned up,” Mondal pointed out.

The duo’s economical approach to songwriting — fitting 10 songs into 27 minutes — reflects their self-imposed constraints. They’ll usually ditch a song if it’s not “80% there in 20 minutes,” Schnug explained. “Even if there’s really good ideas, if it doesn’t feel like a cohesive whole we’re just like, ‘Let’s just start a new one,'” Mondal added. To these two, creativity works best with constraints. “There are rules,” Schnug said. Mondal elaborated: “Or else, there’s just chaos.”

<a href="https://sweepingpromises.bandcamp.com/album/hunger-for-a-way-out">Hunger for a Way Out by Sweeping Promises</a>

But these are relatively minor self-imposed restrictions for the members of Sweeping Promises, who have been playing in bands together for over a decade. The two met in undergrad at Hendrix College in Arkansas, Mondal’s home state. Schnug grew up playing in punk bands around his native Austin; Mondal was introduced to music by her family at an early age and is a classically trained vocalist. In their previous groups, they’ve taken an almost dogmatic approach to pop, with rules like “only one or two cymbal crashes per song” or a ban on the word “baby” in lyrics.

Mondal and Schnug start new bands with the same spontaneity that others might try a new haircut. They don’t have an exact count, but there are at least half a dozen groups in their past: There’s the icy precision of darkwavers Dee-Parts, Silkies‘ giddy garage rock, the glittering post-punk of Blau Blau, and Splitting Image‘s angular riffs. Their most well-known group prior to Sweeping Promises is Mini Dresses, a verdant dream-pop group that made local waves in Boston, their longtime home base. The projects vary in execution but share a gritty aesthetic, perhaps owed to Schnug’s recording techniques as one-half of the mastering team Melody Men, which favor mono to stereo and analog equipment to DAWs. And while they weren’t planning on revisiting their former bands, there’s already a new one in the works. “I’ve always wanted to have a PowerPoint presentation as a show,” Schnug said, an idea that might “find a way in a side project soon to be coming to you.”