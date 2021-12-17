The 101 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2022

Our retrospective coverage of 2021 is complete — at least until 2031 😉 — and it’s time to look ahead to the 2022 release calendar. That’s right, Stereogum’s annual list of anticipated albums is here.
As usual, the process of compiling this list was highly unscientific. It’s a mishmash of albums with officially confirmed titles and release dates, releases that have been teased by the artists themselves, and guesses based on leaked info or context clues like 2022 tour dates. We tried to avoid wild speculation, so artists like Frank Ocean — overdue for new music, but completely unpredictable — have been omitted. On the other hand, like Charlie Brown attempting a place kick with Lucy as the holder, we’re allowing ourselves to believe the likes of My Bloody Valentine and Sky Ferreira are serious when they say their long-promised albums are about to materialize for real this time. In some cases we’ve already heard the album and that’s why it’s ranked so high (or low!) below.
Check out the list and share your own most anticipated albums in the comments. Also be sure to stream the latest episode of Callin Me Maybe, where Chris DeVille and Ryan Leas shared thoughts on the coming release schedule and took listener calls.
101-100. Jack White – Fear Of The Dawn (Third Man, 4/8) & Entering Heaven Alive (Third Man, 7/22)
99. Cardi B
98. Hurray For The Riff Raff – Life On Earth (Nonesuch, 2/18)
97. Schoolboy Q
96. Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If (EMI/Capitol, 1/14)
95. The Weeknd
94. Superchunk – Wild Loneliness (Merge, 2/25)
93. The Folk Implosion
92. King Hannah – I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me (City Slang, 2/25)
91. Cloakroom – Dissolution Wave (Relapse, 1/28)
90. Gilla Band
89. Ghostface Killah – Supreme Clientele 2
88. Rolo Tomassi – Where Myth Becomes Memory (eOne Heavy, 2/4)
87. caroline – caroline (Rough Trade, 2/25)
86. 100 gecs
85. Phoenix
84. Code Orange
83. Shamir – Heterosexuality (Self-Released, 2/11)
82. Tears For Fears – The Tipping Point (Concord, 2/25)
81. Anxious – Little Green House (Run For Cover, 1/21)
80. Guerilla Toss
79. Silverbacks – Archive Material (Full Time Hobby, 1/21)
78. The Cure
77. Anaïs Mitchell – Anaïs Mitchell (BMG, 1/28)
76. EarthGang – Ghetto Gods (Dreamville/Interscope/Spillage Village, 1/28)
75. Animal Collective – Time Skiffs (Domino, 2/4)
74. Birds In Row
73. Drug Church – Hygiene (Pure Noise, 3/11)
72. Blood Incantation
71. MGMT
70. Geese
69. Death Cab For Cutie
68. Girlpool
67. Black Country, New Road – Ants From Up There (Ninja Tune, 2/4)
66. Empath – Visitor (Fat Possum, 2/11)
65. Florist
64. Saba – Few Good Things (The Orchard, 2/4)
63. M83
62. Westerman
61. FKA twigs
60. Greet Death
59. Blanck Mass
58. Amen Dunes
57. Lil Uzi Vert
56. Rina Sawayama
55. Nilüfer Yanya – Painless (ATO, 3/4)
54. SASAMI – Squeeze (Domino, 2/25)
53. Let’s Eat Grandma – Two Ribbons (4/8, Transgressive)
52. Missy Elliott
51. Built To Spill
50. Freddie Gibbs
49. Spiritualized – Everything Was Beautiful (Fat Possum, 2/25)
48. Titus Andronicus
47. The Beths
46. Jenny Hval
45. Horsegirl
44. Noname – Factory Baby
43. black midi
42. Cate Le Bon – Pompeii (Mexican Summer, 2/4)
41. PUP
40. Flasher
39. Fontaines D.C.
38. Benny The Butcher
37. Charli XCX – Crash (Asylum/Atlantic/Warner UK, 3/18)
36. Rolling Blackouts CF
35. Alex G
34. Aaliyah
33. Caroline Polachek
32. Grimes – Book 1
31. Arctic Monkeys
30. Kurt Vile
29. Beach Bunny
28. Pusha T
27. Weyes Blood
26. Spoon – Lucifer On The Sofa (Matador, 2/11)
25. Earl Sweatshirt – Sick! (Tan Cressida/Warner, 1/14)
24. Wet Leg – Wet Leg (Domino, 4/8)
23. Paramore
22. Bartees Strange
21. Danny Brown
20. Charly Bliss
19. Alvvays
18. Michael Stipe
17. Rosalía – Motomami
16. Destroyer
15. Mitski – Laurel Hell (Dead Oceans, 2/4)
14. Björk
13. SZA
12. The Smile
11. The 1975
10. The Wrens
9. Rihanna
8. Beach House – Once Twice Melody (Sub Pop, 2/18)
7. Beyoncé
6. Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You (4AD, 2/11)
5. Arcade Fire
4. Sky Ferreira
3. My Bloody Valentine
2. Father John Misty
1. Kendrick Lamar