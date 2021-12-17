The 101 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2022

Our retrospective coverage of 2021 is complete — at least until 2031 😉 — and it’s time to look ahead to the 2022 release calendar. That’s right, Stereogum’s annual list of anticipated albums is here.

As usual, the process of compiling this list was highly unscientific. It’s a mishmash of albums with officially confirmed titles and release dates, releases that have been teased by the artists themselves, and guesses based on leaked info or context clues like 2022 tour dates. We tried to avoid wild speculation, so artists like Frank Ocean — overdue for new music, but completely unpredictable — have been omitted. On the other hand, like Charlie Brown attempting a place kick with Lucy as the holder, we’re allowing ourselves to believe the likes of My Bloody Valentine and Sky Ferreira are serious when they say their long-promised albums are about to materialize for real this time. In some cases we’ve already heard the album and that’s why it’s ranked so high (or low!) below.

Check out the list and share your own most anticipated albums in the comments. Also be sure to stream the latest episode of Callin Me Maybe, where Chris DeVille and Ryan Leas shared thoughts on the coming release schedule and took listener calls.

101-100. Jack White – Fear Of The Dawn (Third Man, 4/8) & Entering Heaven Alive (Third Man, 7/22)

99. Cardi B

98. Hurray For The Riff Raff – Life On Earth (Nonesuch, 2/18)

97. Schoolboy Q

96. Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If (EMI/Capitol, 1/14)

95. The Weeknd

94. Superchunk – Wild Loneliness (Merge, 2/25)

93. The Folk Implosion

92. King Hannah – I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me (City Slang, 2/25)

91. Cloakroom – Dissolution Wave (Relapse, 1/28)

90. Gilla Band

89. Ghostface Killah – Supreme Clientele 2

88. Rolo Tomassi – Where Myth Becomes Memory (eOne Heavy, 2/4)

87. caroline – caroline (Rough Trade, 2/25)

86. 100 gecs

85. Phoenix

84. Code Orange

83. Shamir – Heterosexuality (Self-Released, 2/11)

82. Tears For Fears – The Tipping Point (Concord, 2/25)

81. Anxious – Little Green House (Run For Cover, 1/21)

80. Guerilla Toss

79. Silverbacks – Archive Material (Full Time Hobby, 1/21)

78. The Cure

77. Anaïs Mitchell – Anaïs Mitchell (BMG, 1/28)

76. EarthGang – Ghetto Gods (Dreamville/Interscope/Spillage Village, 1/28)

75. Animal Collective – Time Skiffs (Domino, 2/4)

74. Birds In Row

73. Drug Church – Hygiene (Pure Noise, 3/11)

72. Blood Incantation

71. MGMT

70. Geese

69. Death Cab For Cutie

68. Girlpool

67. Black Country, New Road – Ants From Up There (Ninja Tune, 2/4)

66. Empath – Visitor (Fat Possum, 2/11)

65. Florist

64. Saba – Few Good Things (The Orchard, 2/4)

63. M83

62. Westerman

61. FKA twigs

60. Greet Death

59. Blanck Mass

58. Amen Dunes

57. Lil Uzi Vert

56. Rina Sawayama

55. Nilüfer Yanya – Painless (ATO, 3/4)

54. SASAMI – Squeeze (Domino, 2/25)

53. Let’s Eat Grandma – Two Ribbons (4/8, Transgressive)

52. Missy Elliott

51. Built To Spill

50. Freddie Gibbs

49. Spiritualized – Everything Was Beautiful (Fat Possum, 2/25)

48. Titus Andronicus

47. The Beths

46. Jenny Hval

45. Horsegirl

44. Noname – Factory Baby

43. black midi

42. Cate Le Bon – Pompeii (Mexican Summer, 2/4)

41. PUP

40. Flasher

39. Fontaines D.C.

38. Benny The Butcher

37. Charli XCX – Crash (Asylum/Atlantic/Warner UK, 3/18)

36. Rolling Blackouts CF

35. Alex G

34. Aaliyah