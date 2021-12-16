Each week, Stereogum hosts a live broadcast/podcast on the app Callin. (We named it Callin Me Maybe because we’re clever like that.) This week, as 2021 comes to a close, we turned our attention from end-of-year season to what’s on the horizon, previewing our most anticipated albums of 2022 before the list drops tomorrow.

On today’s episode, Chris DeVille and I got together to talk about some of the albums we definitely know are coming and are excited about — Big Thief’s stellar recent singles laying the groundwork for Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe You, Spoon’s long-awaited return Lucifer On The Sofa, Mitski’s (presumed) next level-up Laurel Hell, and more. We also touch on some of our perennial Most Anticipated inclusions we’re still waiting on, and music that is for now still shrouded in mystery but may be poised to define 2022: Kendrick Lamar, Father John Misty, and who knows what else. We also got some great input from some of you.

If you missed us live yesterday, you can still listen to the conversation in an episode on the Callin app. Check it out here.