Back in September, Roddy Ricch tweeted the title of his sophomore album, LIVE LIFE FAST. A few months later, on December 1, the Compton rapper shared a release date (December 17) and a still of him behind the wheel. Now, the album is out and available to hear in full.

The follow-up to Roddy’s 2019 debut Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial features appearances from Future, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Jamie Foxx, Ty Dolla Sign, Gunna, Fivio Foreign, Bibi Bourelly, Takeoff, and Alex Isley. Likewise, the producers who contributed include TM88, Mustard, Boi-1da, Kenny Beats, Cardogotwings, Ronny J, and G-Ry. Listen and have a look at the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “llf”

02 “thailand”

03 “all good” (Feat. Future)

04 “rollercoastin”

05 “hibachi” (Feat. Kodak Black & 21 Savage)

06 “paid my dues” (Feat. Takeoff)

07 “crash the party”

08 “no way” (Feat. Jamie Foxx)

09 “slow it down” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Alex Isley)

10 “man made”

11 “murda one” (Feat. Fivio Foreign)

12 “everything you need”

13 “moved to miami” (Feat. Lil Baby)

14 “don’t i” (Feat. Gunna)

15 “bibi’s interlude”

16 “more than a trend”

17 “late at night”

18 “25 million”

LIVE LIFE FAST is out now.