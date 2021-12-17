Stream Roddy Ricch’s New Album Live Life Fast

New Music December 17, 2021 12:07 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Stream Roddy Ricch’s New Album Live Life Fast

New Music December 17, 2021 12:07 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Back in September, Roddy Ricch tweeted the title of his sophomore album, LIVE LIFE FAST. A few months later, on December 1, the Compton rapper shared a release date (December 17) and a still of him behind the wheel. Now, the album is out and available to hear in full.

The follow-up to Roddy’s 2019 debut Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial features appearances from Future, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Jamie Foxx, Ty Dolla Sign, Gunna, Fivio Foreign, Bibi Bourelly, Takeoff, and Alex Isley. Likewise, the producers who contributed include TM88, Mustard, Boi-1da, Kenny Beats, Cardogotwings, Ronny J, and G-Ry. Listen and have a look at the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “llf”
02 “thailand”
03 “all good” (Feat. Future)
04 “rollercoastin”
05 “hibachi” (Feat. Kodak Black & 21 Savage)
06 “paid my dues” (Feat. Takeoff)
07 “crash the party”
08 “no way” (Feat. Jamie Foxx)
09 “slow it down” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Alex Isley)
10 “man made”
11 “murda one” (Feat. Fivio Foreign)
12 “everything you need”
13 “moved to miami” (Feat. Lil Baby)
14 “don’t i” (Feat. Gunna)
15 “bibi’s interlude”
16 “more than a trend”
17 “late at night”
18 “25 million”

LIVE LIFE FAST is out now.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Marky Mark & The Funky Bunch’s “Good Vibrations” (Feat. Loleatta Holloway)

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Color Me Badd’s “I Adore Mi Amor”

    4 days ago

    Stereogum’s 70 Favorite Songs Of 2021

    3 days ago

    The Gummy Awards: Your Top 10 Albums And Songs Of 2021

    2 days ago

    Georgia Maq – “Joe Rogan”

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest