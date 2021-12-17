Colorado death metal band Blood Incantation’s 2019 opus Hidden History Of The Human Race was one of the most popular independent metal albums in recent memory. They’re following it up this winter with… an ambient album? Yes, next year’s Timewave Zero will comprise two tracks, about 20 minutes each — unless you buy the 2CD Digipak version with the 27-minute bonus track, which also comes with a Blu-ray featuring the album in 5.1 mix with animation by Wayne Joyner.

According to the band, “An astute listening to our previous recordings reveals a gradual and deliberate increase of Experimental, Progressive and Psychedelic components. Timewave Zero is the distillation of these elements into a concentrated piece; stripping away the Metal and emphasizing the Dark, Cinematic and exceedingly Cosmic atmosphere our music is known for.” OK, then!

TRACKLIsT:

01 “Io”

02 “Ea”

03 “Chronophagia” (Digipak Bonus Track)

Timewave Zero is out 2/25 on Century Media. Pre-order it here.