Blood Incantation Announce Ambient Album Timewave Zero

News December 17, 2021 10:18 AM By Chris DeVille

Blood Incantation Announce Ambient Album Timewave Zero

News December 17, 2021 10:18 AM By Chris DeVille

Colorado death metal band Blood Incantation’s 2019 opus Hidden History Of The Human Race was one of the most popular independent metal albums in recent memory. They’re following it up this winter with… an ambient album? Yes, next year’s Timewave Zero will comprise two tracks, about 20 minutes each — unless you buy the 2CD Digipak version with the 27-minute bonus track, which also comes with a Blu-ray featuring the album in 5.1 mix with animation by Wayne Joyner.

According to the band, “An astute listening to our previous recordings reveals a gradual and deliberate increase of Experimental, Progressive and Psychedelic components. Timewave Zero is the distillation of these elements into a concentrated piece; stripping away the Metal and emphasizing the Dark, Cinematic and exceedingly Cosmic atmosphere our music is known for.” OK, then!

TRACKLIsT:
01 “Io”
02 “Ea”
03 “Chronophagia” (Digipak Bonus Track)

Timewave Zero is out 2/25 on Century Media. Pre-order it here.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Marky Mark & The Funky Bunch’s “Good Vibrations” (Feat. Loleatta Holloway)

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Color Me Badd’s “I Adore Mi Amor”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Emotions”

    13 hours ago

    Stereogum’s 70 Favorite Songs Of 2021

    3 days ago

    The 101 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2022

    11 hours ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest