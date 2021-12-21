The music magazine Under The Radar is celebrating its 20th anniversary by releasing a double-disc compilation called Covers Of Covers, with $1 of every purchase going toward Sweet Relief. The premise: Some of Under The Radar’s favorite artists have recorded covers of songs by artists who have appeared on the cover of the magazine. Two of those tracks have gone live today. Grandaddy, who appeared on the cover of Under The Radar‘s first issue, have submitted a cover of “Blindness” from Metric’s Fantasies. Meanwhile EMA turned in a version of Modest Mouse’s The Lonesome Crowded West ballad “Trailer Trash.”

Here’s Grandaddy’s Jason Lytle on his choice of material:

Apparently my band Grandaddy was on the cover of issue #1 of Under the Radar and continued to have a cozy relationship with the mag, so it seemed a no brainer to be involved with the Covers of Cover project. I’m a big Metric fan. One time I drove from Bozeman to Salt Lake City (a 9hr. drive) to see them play live. I don’t even like going to shows. That says a lot. I chose “Blindness” as it has been one of my favorite songs of theirs since I first heard it in 2009. I recorded and mixed it all in my garage, and enjoyed treading that line of trying to emulate some of the original sounds and “feels” but also making it mine for a bit, and have a little fun.

And here’s a quote from EMA about covering Modest Mouse:

This song reminds me of a person I used to be in love with. We were teenage robo-buddies. We drove around on gravel roads, pulling over at abandoned barns and country cemeteries. We weren’t physical, except once when I started crying, gave them a kiss and then ran out of the car. Very dramatic. People used to say we were going to end up married and living like the “trailer trash” couple in this song. It didn’t happen.

Listen to both covers below, where you can also find the album’s impressive tracklist.

<a href="https://americanlaundromatrecords.bandcamp.com/album/covers-of-covers">Covers of Covers by Grandaddy</a>

<a href="https://americanlaundromatrecords.bandcamp.com/album/covers-of-covers">Covers of Covers by EMA</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 Grandaddy – “Blindness” (Metric Cover)

02 Piroshka – “The Crystal Lake” (Grandaddy Cover)

03 Peter Bjorn & John – “Songs Of Love” (The Divine Comedy Cover)

04 Cults – “Bourgeois” (Phoenix Cover)

05 Nation Of Language – “Stars And Sons” (Broken Social Scene Cover)

06 Kevin Drew – “The Loose Ends Will Make Knots” (Stars Cover)

07 Hatchie – “FUBT” (Haim Cover)

08 Sondre Lerche – “Townie” (Mitski Cover)

09 C Duncan – “Acrobat” (Angel Olsen Cover)

10 Cassandra Jenkins – “It’s You” (Animal Collective Cover)

11 NZCA Lines – “Debra” (Beck Cover)

12 Oceanator – “The Biggest Lie” (Elliott Smith Cover)

13 Black Belt Eagle Scout – “Calculation Theme” (Metric Cover)

14 Strand Of Oaks – “81” (Joanna Newsom Cover)

15 Ora The Molecule – “The Fox In The Snow” (Belle And Sebastian Cover)

16 Girl Ray – “Another Try” (Haim Cover)

17 James Yorkston – “Smoke Signals” (Phoebe Bridgers Cover)

18 EMA – “Trailer Trash” (Modest Mouse Cover)

19 Alex Lahey – “New York” (St. Vincent Cover)

20 Water From Your Eyes – “It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” (R.E.M. Cover)

Covers Of Covers is out 3/4 via American Laundromat.