Higher Power – “Fall From Grace”

UK alt-hardcore crew Higher Power have laid low since releasing their 2020 sophomore album 27 Miles Underwater. Today, however, the band has unleashed a grungy new song, “Fall From Grace,” which also got a video directed by the band and Kiefer Passey.

“Fall From Grace” comes a few days after the band gave an interview in Kerrang! where they discuss the departure of guitarist Louis Hardy. “It was very out of nowhere, like, ‘Oh, wait, what?!'” frontman Jimmy Wizard said, using the term “identity crisis” but declining to expand further. Ultimately, Higher Power will continue as a quartet.

“If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s how quickly things can be stripped away,” Wizard added. “We’d lost everything: touring, the ability to work closely with our label, even a member of the band. This was about asking, ‘What can we do? What have we got? Just the four of us.’ We wanted to explore this situation we’re in and get back to just doing things ourselves and with our friends.”

Watch the video for “Fall From Grace” below.