UTFO Rapper Kangol Kid Dead At 55

Kangol Kid, the rapper and breakdancer who founded the old-school hip-hop group UTFO, has died after being diagnosed with stage four colon cancer earlier this year, HipHopDX reports. He was 55.

Born Shaun Shiller Fequiere in Brooklyn, New York, Kangol Kid earned his nickname through his affinity for wearing Kangol hats. After beginning his career in a breakdancing duo with Doctor Ice, they started rapping and formed UTFO, short for “Untouchable Force Organization,” along with Educated Rapper and Mix Master Ice.

UTFO are best known for their 1984 hit “Roxanne, Roxanne.” After UTFO cancelled an appearance at a concert promoted by producer Marley Marl, he got 14-year-old Roxanne Shanté to record a song blasting them. UTFO found another female rapper, called her the Real Roxanne, and released another song dissing Shanté. Dozens more followed in a series of rivalries and response tracks that came to be known as the Roxanne Wars.