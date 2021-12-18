Charli XCX’s scheduled performance with Caroline Polachek and Christine And The Queens on tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live has been cancelled. “hi everyone. due to the limited crew at tonight’s taping of snl my musical performances will no longer be able to go ahead,” Charli XCX wrote in a statement on social media. “i am devastated and heartbroken.”

“myself, caroline, christine and all of our crews and teams have worekd so hard all week alongside the snl team to bring the most amazing musical performance to life,” Charli continued. “it can’t happen this time but i’ll be back! i am currently safe and healthy but of course very sad. please look after yourselves out there and make sure you get vaccinated if you haven’t already.”

Saturday Night Live announced earlier today that there “due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and the show will have limited cast and crew. The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol.”