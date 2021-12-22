It wouldn’t be Christmas without a new Sondre Lerche cover. Every year, the Norwegian musician sends out a little Christmas gift in the form of a cover, typically Lerche’s take on one of the year’s big pop hits. This tradition goes back to the late ’00s, and in recent year’s Lerche has sent us renditions of Selena Gomez’s “Bad Liar,” Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next,” and Lady Gaga and Grande’s “Rain On Me” (with a bonus Dylan cover).

This year, Lerche has taken on the Doja Cat and SZA song “Kiss Me More.” Here’s what he had to say about it:

Hey there,

As I am writing this, I am sitting in producer Matias Tellez’ studio in my hometown, while he’s scrambling to get this year’s Holiday cover ready for anyone who’s into that sort of thing. I still haven’t nailed all the vocals, and we’re a little delayed, our self-imposed deadline is 6 minutes away.

It’s the 10th year Matias and I share this ritual, which I started in 2009: an interpretation of a hit song I’ve enjoyed in the year that’s about to close.

I feel those big shared positive experiences are more important than ever, so the need for big unifying hit songs is strong, and this year we were in immediate agreement that we wanted to interpret “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat featuring SZA.

This is a song that’s made me feel good whenever I’ve encountered it this year. The chords are warm and soft, and there’s much melodic gold in both the hooks and the rap verses. SZA’s verse, especially, is a melodic goldmine, so this morning I asked Matias if, instead of me singing it and ruining it, we could represent it instrumentally to highlight the elegance of that ever-evolving melody. It’s so good!

We’ve been working on the song since last night, and per tradition everything is done in 24 hours, before we share it with followers, fans and friends.

It’s been another rough, weird year, and I suppose we’re not nearly where we hoped to be in terms of pandemic and other crucial issues that plague our existence. I’ve felt extra lucky to be on a continued creative roll this year, leading me to finish a new album that I’m beyond ecstatic to share more from and about soon. There’s lots to take in and talk about. It’s been a thrill to share first single “Dead Of The Night” this fall, along with the prospect of touring the world and seeing people again. I do still have hope that it will be possible.

And I hope that this version of “Kiss Me More” can bring some extra joy to you. Thanks for listening, following and taking care of yourself and your community of loved ones and beyond.

Happy holidays and more to come,

SL