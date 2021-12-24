††† – “Goodbye Horses” (Q Lazzarus Cover)

By Ryan Leas

†††, Chino Moreno and Shaun Lopez’s band, are back with a special Christmas gift. They’ve taken on Q Lazzarus’ beloved “Goodbye Horses,” a song whose cult icon status seems to keep strengthening over the years. Moreno and Lopez’s take is a pretty faithful rendition —- a little grainer and more haunting, but maintaining the same basic synth-pop foundation. Their press release also promises new ††† music in 2022. For now, check out their cover of “Goodbye Horses” and revisit Q Lazzarus’ original below.

