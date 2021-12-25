Neil Young Shares Previously Unreleased 1987 Album Summer Songs

Merry Christmas! Neil Young has a gift for all of his Neil Young Archives subscribers: the previously unreleased album Summer Songs, originally recorded at Broken Arrow Ranch in 1987. In a blog post, Young writes:

Happy Holidays everyone! I think you will enjoy this very cool recording – lost for years, but not forgotten. Now a gift. NYA’s files reveal the whole history. American Dream feels more real than ever. How could somethin’ so good go bad so fast? Wow, that was a little sad. But things are still good down on the farm right? Not so fast. Thanks Willie, John, Dave, Carolyn, Annie, for all you’ve done. It’s an honour being there with you. Replanting for next year? The farmer’s wife, the children, the animals. the birds. Kinda leaves you hangin’. We can win.

The songs in the collection eventually made their way to completed albums like Freedom and Harvest Moon, but Young says that “the words of these originals are significantly different from their subsequent master album releases in many cases.” If you’re a Neil Young Archives subscriber, you can stream Summer Songs here.

TRACKLIST:

01 “American Dream”

02 “Last Of His Kind”

03 “Someday”

04 “For The Love Of Man”

05 “One Of These Days”

06 “Wrecking Ball”

07 “Hangin’ On A Limb”

08 “Name Of Love”