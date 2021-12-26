Frank Ocean Shared Unreleased Music On Blonded Radio

On Christmas Day, Frank Ocean returned with a new episode of his Blonded Radio Apple Music 1 radio show. The installment features some previously unreleased sounds from Ocean, some light piano-playing over Ocean’s monologuing. It also includes excerpts from a conversation that Ocean had with the Dutch motivational speaker Wim “Iceman” Hof, which was recorded shortly after Ocean lost his brother.

“Me and @iceman_hof had a conversation some time ago when I was in the earlier stages of grief and I remember marveling afterwards at how his energy blasted through the phone,” Ocean wrote on his Instagram page. “So much vim in this Wim. We spoke for a while about his work, the purpose of grief, and how going into the cold water changed his life. It reminded me of conversations in the studio with players I know. Freewheeling, psychedelic, emotionally charged, intelligent and generous.”

“I enjoyed listening to him, so in this edit I just let him speak uninterrupted. Me, @coryhenry and @dylanpatricewiggins played some sounds underneath to heighten the feeling. I added some writing at the end that I did a single take of w Cory in the summer of 2020. I came back and added a few words and parts over the top of that take more recently. Felt like it fit the wabi sabi of Wim’s words. Merry Xmas everybody.”

Check out the new music below — you can listen to the full episode on Apple Music here.