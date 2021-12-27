Parannoul – “Glow” Demo

Earlier this year, Parannoul, a semi-anonymous one-man shoegaze project from Seoul, released the LP To See The Next Part Of The Dream. It’s one of our favorite albums of 2021. Today, Parannoul has shared a new instrumental called “Glow,” though he’s quick to point out that it’s not a new song, per se.

“Glow” is a pretty piano-based instrumental, and Parannoul says that he wrote and recorded it on Christmas Eve. He writes, “I’m reluctant to put it in an album… It’s not good to include it in a regular album, so I’ll have to put it in as a bonus.” Check it out below.