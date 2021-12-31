It’s December and this is the last column of the year. Let’s spit out some hot takes.

Now, here’s the thing: Your hottest takes are the hot takes you don’t know are hot takes. This might be the only true thing in the entire universe.

Here’s the other thing: I realize that “hot takes,” as a concept, have metastasized into “thing you say to make other people mad at you.” To that end, whole sports networks’ business models are predicated on that kind of hot take engagement or the prognostication-lite sportified bullshit that comedian Alice Fraser calls “pre-news.” But those hot takes aren’t the hot takes I’m after. Those hot takes are fake, manufactured. They have been twisted into a key to be inserted into the ignition that starts the engine of content.

Your hottest hot takes are different, free of artifice because they’re free of thought. A hottest hot take happens when you’re talking with friends and you say something without even thinking about it and everyone looks at you like you’re Wendy O. Williams opening a New Christy Minstrels show. That’s a hot take. That’s your hottest hot take.

Naturally, your hottest takes are hard to come by. As the adage goes, you don’t know what you don’t know. So, much like coaxing a tapeworm out of a host, your hottest takes need to be lured out slowly lest you recognize the take’s hotness, thus frightening the take and forcing it to burrow back inside your body. Truth be told, it’s a painstaking process, one that will cause you much awkward, humiliating anguish. Have I developed such a process for metal? I may have.

I’m modeling this process on OSW Review‘s “boys stables,” where wrestling fans are encouraged to post their “boys,” those being non-champion, cringey, generally crappy wrestlers they shamefully adore. (“Boy” understandably has gendered connotations but has evolved in the OSWverse to mean any wrestler meeting the eligibility requirements.) So, what makes the boys stable model perfect for our purposes? Its rules and limitations force stable-fillers to reach past ulterior-motive hot takes, those strategic cool choices that signal to other cool people that they’re cool, and access their actual hottest takes. Unsurprisingly, stables of non-champion, cringey, generally crappy wrestlers say something real and honest about the creator. They are, if I may be so bold, some of those creators’ hottest takes.

Therefore, in the interest of finding more genuine, vulnerable, human hot takes about heavy metal albums, may I introduce the fine art of creating a turd armory, or a turdmory, if you will. Those skilled in the ways of the turdmory are called shitsmiths. To shitsmith, one forges a list of five embarrassing metal albums they genuinely love that have suboptimal (read: shitty) ratings on RateYourMusic (RYM). Like OSW’s boys stable, shitsmithing is governed by highly logical (read: totally not arbitrarily chosen) rules to ensure you’re picking authentic metal turds. They are as follows:

Only full-lengths listed in Encyclopaedia Metallum are eligible.

This is a heavy metal column, so I am forced to closely guard entry into the hall, even if that means losing many applicable grind and metalcore albums. (Additional apologies to my nu friends and all of my mutual nu-tuals. But, let’s be honest: Until the Great Nu Balancing infects mainstream music blogs, shitsmithing in the nu space is just called “listening to nu metal.”)

On the flip side, I recognize that this rule forces us to sprinkle in a few questionable albums into the forge from bands that bailed from metal completely. That said, if you’re intent on including Underoath‘s Erase Me in your shitsmith list, my friend, I think that meets the spirit of this exercise!

Albums must be rated 3.15 or below in RYM.

RYM uses a five-star rating system. Based on my many hours spent constructing incredibly dumb columns that hinge on scraping RYM data, I expect an “average” metal album to score around a 3.25. Anything below that typically denotes badness, with 3.15 being the metal version of a 0 WAR in baseball.

What’s notable about the metal side of RYM is that you’d expect a ton of metal albums to fall below the 3.15 mark since, you know, most people don’t like/understand metal. However, since only a specific breed of metalhead would ever care to rate an underground metal album (or even know how to search for an underground metal album), very few deserving albums fall through the cracks and get hit with a bad rating. To wit, when I built Black Market’s Big Dumb List of Underappreciated Metal Albums, I based my decision on the number of ratings rather than the rating. That is to say, like pawn shops with an internet connection, everyone kinda knows what most things are worth. To really love something below a 3.15, then, is truly going against the grain, which is precisely the hottest take I desire.

Still, you will quickly notice that there’s something else at play when it comes to more prominent metal bands. The biggies fall victim to an effect I’m going to call Cold Lake Deflation. This is when classic records raise the acceptability baseline for all releases within a discography. As a result, the comparative stinkers released within spitting distance of said classics get hammered extra hard on their ratings. For the most part, while I recognize that Cold Lake Deflation artificially devalues albums because fans are gonna fan, I still think those albums are fair game. For instance, Iron Maiden’s No Prayer For The Dying (currently rated 2.90) is still stained with embarrassment and in turn radiates hottest take energy even though, compared to other lesser-known NWOBHM/trad stinkers of the same rating, it isn’t that bad.

While I’m letting Cold Lake Deflation slide, I will have to ban some albums caught within the vortex of a related effect to keep this very serious exercise on the up and up. We’ll get to those soon.

The album can’t be the highest rated in an artist/band’s full-length discography.

Choosing the best album from a bad band isn’t acceptable shitsmithing. Get it together, you cheater. Here’s the only exception: If the album is the artist/band’s sole LP, a demo or EP must be rated higher. At least then you can prove the artist/band didn’t deliver upon expectations.

The album has to be at least somewhat embarrassing.

“There are no guilty pleasures and you should never be embarrassed by what you like.” Uh-huh! Anyway, back to reality.

Remember when I talked about bannable albums a few paragraphs back? Here we go:

To crack down on boys stables stuffed with gallingly respectable boys, OSW instituted a rule that, while some wrestlers may meet the criteria for boydom, they actually rule and therefore aren’t eligible. OSW specified, emphasis mine: “Earthquake (he was actually great), Piper, DiBiase, Owen, Garvin, Jake, Perfect, Razor. That kind of zero-cringe main event in a territory.”

As with a good boys stable, cringe is critical for shitsmithing. Again, these lists aren’t intended to prove how cool you are. Instead, it’s about commiserating with your fellow obsessives over your shared shit taste in something that no one else in your life likes/cares to understand. (One could say this act of public catharsis helps remove the stigma from shitty albums, restoring them to the anti-rockist ideal of just being music to be enjoyed instead of needing to prove and substantiate a listener’s personhood. It also provides a purer route to establishing a unique, lasting self-identity. There’s a doctoral thesis if you have an extremely gullible advisor, I guess.) If you can’t imagine a scenario where you admit to liking an album and a metalhead looks at you like you’ve dipped a dill pickle into Cool Whip, begone. So, mirroring OSW’s commitment to cringe, I have to ban a lot of albums that simply aren’t embarrassing.

Now, what’s “embarrassing” or “cringe” is subjective and primarily contextual. Anything could be embarrassing given the right set of circumstances. And, as a brutal death metal obsessive, I’m not in a position to be an arbiter here.

Be that as it may, RYM has a frustrating effect that’s an outgrowth of Cold Lake Deflation that I’ve dubbed Dunning-Kruger Despotism. This is when nowadays fans, aka weaklings, don’t understand the context of an artist/band’s pre-evolved state and therefore have no idea how to properly rate older material. That is to say, while these “bad” albums meet the shitsmithing criteria based on rating, they’re not actually embarrassing, they’ve just been suppressed by weaklings that don’t know any better. Put more simply, if a band transitions from death metal to post-grunge, the post-grunge fans don’t get to decide that the death metal albums are embarrassing. That’s outside of their jurisdiction, even though there are probably many more of them than OG fans. Thank god music isn’t a popularity contest, right?

Dunning-Kruger Despotism can be easily exploited to fill out a list with albums that aren’t embarrassing, so they gotta go. Bannings will occur on a case-by-case basis as these records appear in shitsmith lists. The following full-lengths are banned from the jump:

Asphyx – God Cries

Currently rated 2.84. Ah, the rare post-evolution instance of Dunning-Kruger Despotism. I’m not an Asphyx expert, but Aaron Lariviere is, and he says this mid-career curio is unfairly maligned by weaklings with an inaccurate and narrow Asphyx definition that calcified around mistaken assumptions about The Rack. I trust him. It’s banned.

Cannibal Corpse – Gore Obsessed

Currently rated 3.03. See: Aaron Effect.

Lamb Of God – New American Gospel

Currently rated 3.00. Actually contains the only great LOG song, “A Warning.” Weaklings can’t stomach the Steve Austin production, I guess. Burn The Priest is also banned.

Meshuggah – Contradictions Collapse

Currently rated 3.00. This one blows my mind. One of the best thrash albums of the ’90s, but weaklings don’t know what to do with it because it doesn’t djent.

Morbid Angel – Kingdoms Disdained

Currently rated 3.03. Fun fact: This was in the running for album of the year back in 2017. It’s an incredible return to form for a band that sunk to the absolute nadir of death metal just six years previously. The thing working against Kingdoms Disdained, though, is that it’s too death metal for weaklings. Not enough new-school duck-walk bullshit, I guess.

Any Napalm Death album

The grindfathers have never released a bad album, and the mid-period “groovy” trilogy is good, actually. I challenge you to clear your brain of all Napalm Death connections and listen to Words From The Exit Wound (currently rated 3.08) as a standalone. Kind of rips, right? Right.

Neurosis – Pain Of Mind / The Word As Law

Wow. Post-metal fans! And you thought Tool fans were self-serious goobers. Neurosis’ punk albums are great. Pain Of Mind (currently rated 2.81) is a barnburner of crusty aggression. The more progressive The Word As Law (currently rated 2.99) takes those buzzsaw riffs and adds more experimentalism and melodicism without the tracks getting any less harrowing. Give me those two over the band’s Neil Young period any day. Ask a punk, people!

Paradise Lost – Lost Paradise

Currently rated 3.14. My favorite Paradise Lost album by a mile and it’s not even close. Death metal in all of its drunken glory. Besmirched by falses who prefer the weepy fake-Hetfield phase.

Tiamat – Sumerian Cry

Currently rated 2.88. Tiamat’s debut was the first album recorded at Sunlight Studios. It’s definitely not great, but it’s not this bad. Excepting the odd eccentricity such as the xylophone solo (seriously) during “Evilized”‘s 12-bar blues section (seriously), it mostly sounds like old-school death metal, i.e., not embarrassing, unless you’re a purebred Wildhoney dork.

White Zombie – Soul-Crusher

Currently rated 2.86. The noise rock beginnings of White Zombie continue to baffle “Dragula” drivers despite that being the band’s most creative period. The only drawback is that Rob Zombie’s mewling vox are pretty heinous. But, yeah, if you like ’80s noise rock and/or the clatter of Butthole Surfers, Soul-Crusher isn’t embarrassing. You’re free to use Make Them Die Slowly for your shitsmithing purposes, though.

Ready for some controversy? I’m also going to add one more:

Celtic Frost – Cold Lake

Currently rated 2.07. One of the most reviled albums in metal history. It’s so hated that I think it’s now over-hated, which is why there’s a famous effect named after it. Including this in your list is cheating because:

The sum of the ratings of your five-album list cannot exceed 15.

Oh shit. Welcome to the Thunderdome. That’s right, if you thought you could skate by choosing a bunch of 3.15s, think again. To make it under the cumulative 15-point cutoff, you’re going to have to go bobbing for turds, bub. Each album needs to average a 3.00 rating. Oh yes, you’re going to be splashing around the septic tank for some 2s.

Here’s a recap of the rules for eligible albums:

It needs to be Encyclopaedia Metallum It needs to be rated 3.15 or lower in RYM It can’t be the highest rated in a discography It has to be embarrassing The combined ratings for your five albums cannot exceed 15

Alright. Fire up the forge, grab your poo-encrusted crucible, and let’s start shitsmithing. Here are my five to get you started:

Black Sabbath – Tyr (3.11)

I feel like we’re in the middle of a reappraisal of most of the Tony Martin era, so I don’t expect Tyr to be eligible for long. (To that end, I was actually considering banning all Black Sabbath albums…except for Forbidden, which has earned its rep.) And then I remembered that the Rolling Stone Album Guide gave Tyr one star and people still clown on me for thinking it’s better than Technical Ecstasy and Never Say Die! The problem with Tyr is that…well, it’s not very Sabbath-y, leaning hard on Geoff Nicholls’s keyboards for atmosphere and allowing Cozy Powell’s booming drums to be the loudest element in the mix. It’s not a very 1990-sounding album, either, which certainly slew it when it was released. (It came out the same week as Alice in Chains’ Facelift, Cannibal Corpse’s Eaten Back To Life, and Anthrax’s Persistence Of Time, sooooooo yeahhhhhh.) Most of Tyr, especially the fantastic bookends “Anno Mundi” and “Heaven In Black,” are like a more mystical Dokken circa Tooth And Nail if George Lynch wore a cape and wizard hat. (A message to Jørn Lande and Jørn Lande alone: Cover those songs.) So, I get why the reappraisal has been slow given the circumstances, despite my years-long effort to reclaim Tyr as a not-embarrassing, downright excellent album. Provided you’re not a rawk block radio-only listener, can compartmentalize the Sabbath eras, and have a hankering for dark, moody hard rock that’s not lacking for hooks, it doesn’t get much better than this for post-’80s synthy trad. Actually, you know what? Tyr is banned now. Too good. Glad I got this one under the wire before the shitsmith creator thought otherwise. Still, that shouldn’t stop you from putting Tyr back in print, Mr. Iommi.

A Life Once Lost – A Great Artist (3.09)

Welp. To lend credence to the opening lines of this intro’s intro, I’ve always said that your hottest takes are the ones you don’t know are hot takes. I didn’t realize that this album was so disliked. In fact, if someone said, “Hey, make a list of 500 metal albums you love,” I’d stick A Great Artist on there faster than Agathocles agreeing to a split. I don’t know much in this world, but what I do know is that every time I hear “Cavil,” I want to pick up the heaviest thing I can manage and throw it through a window. I mean, just listen to the opening of that song, the way the da-boooooooooooow grooves are chained together with Ola-Englund-passing chugs. And then the next section is like something swiped out of Dying Fetus’ Destroy The Opposition riff notebook. That’s a 3.09??? You’re all out of your minds.

I’m speculating, but I think the reason A Great Artist hasn’t achieved its standing as a classic of ’00s metalcore is based on something singer Bob Meadows said to No Clean Singing. Here’s both the Q and the A:

I feel like Djent may be the death knell of metalcore because there’s so many preconceived notions about what it should sound like that it stifles people from making any real creative decisions. It’s so homogeneous. It gets tagged back to Meshuggah, but to me all these bands are more poor man’s versions of Fredrik Thordendal’s Special Defects. In my thinking that record was revolutionary and it came out so many years ago. To see people turn around and rip that off all these years later is sort of revolting. Of course we also get compared to Meshuggah, but when we put out A Great Artist back in 2003 we took that band as more of an influence that we blended with other influences like Pantera, Black Sabbath, and Candiria, while these kids blatantly rip just one man’s sound off. I can like the people. Misha from Periphery is an awesome guy, but I can’t stand his music. It’s too Coheed And Cambria, too Circa Survive. It doesn’t have anything I enjoy in music. I want to like you as a person, not as a guitar player. I’m glad to have had the chance to get to know them — they’re cool dudes, I just dislike their music.

Yeahhh. Djent is mostly a disaster now, an excuse to peacock in a YouTube playthrough. It’s possible, then, that A Great Artist gets some unwarranted hate for being a forebear of that sound. (2013’s Ecstatic Trance, which returned ALOL to the ‘shuggah well and had weirdly simplistic drumming, is rated 3.31, though, so who knows.) Whatever, I will keep appealing that it is much better than most of the djent that followed.

But, I mean, ALOL was just a weird band in general. Its debut, Open Your Mouth For The Speechless…In Case Of Those Appointed To Die, is clumsy As the Sun Sets worship that the band later refused to play live. The following EP, The Fourth Plague: Flies, is its Dillinger Escape Plan record. Hunter, ALOL’s breakout, is the record that should’ve come out after Lamb Of God’s As The Palaces Burn. Some of those albums are fun, but don’t measure up to their inspirations. A Great Artist gets much closer (it’s very Candiria if you think about it), but perhaps people can only hear it as another clone and don’t dig much deeper. Shame. It’s a banger.

Living Sacrifice – Nonexistent (3.00)

I was tempted to go back-to-back with proto djent albums by tapping Coprofago’s seriously underappreciated debut LP Images Of Despair (currently rated 3.05) for inclusion, but, in the interest of maximizing the embarrassment, here we go.

Yep, 1992 Darren Johnson can’t death growl even a little bit. That’s the big thing working against Living Sacrifice’s second album. Even the band admits it. Then-rhythm guitarist Bruce Fitzhugh, who started singing for the band from 1997’s Reborn onward, told OverkillExposure, “Some of the earlier records I have trouble listening to, like Nonexistent, because it sounds so bad.” Ouch. And yet, if you put the work in to listen past the vocals, it’s clear that Living Sacrifice could riff a good riff. It clearly had something.

While Johnson’s vocals weren’t great on the band’s 1991 self-titled debut either, his raw shout made sense over the Kreator-esque turbo thrash. (From a pure metal perspective, it’s probably Living Sacrifice’s best work.) 1992’s Nonexistent got chonkier, packing on the Obituary. To up the extremity, Johnson tried to match the burgeoning brutality, and…yikes. To his credit, he’d figure it out in time for 1994’s Inhabit, but the band had moved to something like death metal Earth Crisis at that point. Living Sacrifice would never cut another Nonexistent, but it did pretty well for itself as a Sepultura-influenced metalcore band.

Still, there’s something about Nonexistent that just kind of works. It has an OSDM, still-figuring-it-out idiocy that’s charming, not unlike the ramshackle approach of Accidental Suicide. If the masters exist and an enterprising armchair producer wants to recut it with someone doing a Martin van Drunen impression, I’d love to hear it.

Unleashed Power – Mindfailure (2.90)

Prophetic title. I’m guessing the reason that Unleashed Power’s second album, 1997’s Mindfailure, holds such a dismal score on RYM is because no one knows about it. At the time I’m writing this, 15 users have rated it. Pretty small sample size. That’s not to say that Mindfailure is a hidden gem. At best…it’s fine. The worst thing about it is Brian Thane Chaffee’s vocals, which sound like Cowboys From Hell-era Phil Anselmo. Provided Pantera’s uh-oh antics haven’t totally torched that type of vocal for you, Mindfailure has a ton of tasty progressive thrash riffs that are fairly And Justice in their construction.

That shred is courtesy of Ken C. Jacobsen, Unleashed Power’s lone constant member. Following the dissolution of Avalon, Jacobsen moved from Denmark to the States and started this band with fellow former Avalon member John Mathiassen. (Fun fact, Avalon’s drummer Flemming Kenneth became Lars Ulrich’s drum tech.) In 1993, the expanded quartet cut Quintet Of Spheres, a knotty power thrash record that answered the “What if Metallica did Rust In Peace?” question that has damned many a band. It’s decent. Nevertheless, I’m guessing that shit wasn’t selling in 1993.

Mindfailure doubled down on everything and tried to get heavier, hence the Pantera. Notably, the drums are played by Jörg Michael, he of a billion bands, but specifically Axel Rudi Pell, Mekong Delta, and Stratovarius. It kind of reminds me of what Biomechanical would end up doing, just without all of the industrial whizz-bang bullshit. That’s to say, I think there’s a decent album of riffs here. At least, it’s better than 15 users think it is.

Darkthrone – Goatlord (2.83)

After the this-sucks response to Darkthrone’s newest album, Eternal Hails……, an album that I happen to like a lot, I decided to go back to the universally acknowledged turd in the black metal punch bowl to test whether I’m simply a mega mark for the Norwegian stalwarts. Surely, I won’t like Goatlord. Bad news: I now love Goatlord.

Really, your response to any Darkthrone album is a matter of expectations. You have to listen to what’s there instead of hoping for what’s not. That goes double for Goatlord, as Fenriz makes clear in his commentary track for the deluxe edition: “Obviously, [people] were not used to listening to rehearsal sounds, that meaning a tape recorder taping the band playing live.” That pretty much sums up the bones of this 1996 release.

Originally recorded between 1991’s Soulside Journey and 1992’s A Blaze In The Northern Sky, the old Darkthrone four-piece was still in death metal mode on this set that it captured quickly with a tape recorder, saving the scheduled studio date for Blaze. While still owing a debt to early Celtic Frost, you could tell that the four were working out some tighter, more technical compositions. As such, Goatlord almost takes on a riff-tape quality as the band zooms through sections anchored by Fenriz’s uncharacteristically showy playing. (Fenriz jokes that he took his vitamins that day.) That was the direction that bassist Dag Nilsen still wanted to travel down, so he bid the other boys adieu after Blaze when it was clear that Darkthrone would be a black metal band going forward.

And, you know, Goatlord would probably have a better rep if it was just that, an instrumental death metal rehearsal that was a snapshot of the band playing around with grimmer and more magickal timbres. But then Fenriz added vocals in 1994 and…holy shit. (Satyr, from Satyricon, hops aboard for some screams.) While I’ve come to really enjoy them, especially the wacky “female” singing, I recognize that their bugfuckery, not to mention how forward they are in the mix, is a tough sell. No matter, I think it’s worth buying? While Goatlord was a real WTF in the ’90s, especially after Panzerfaust, I think this has aged better over the years as Fenriz and Nocturno Culto have exposed more of their interests. Eternal Hails…… makes Goatlord make more sense.

TOTAL: 14.93

Alright. That is my turdmory. I have shown you my ass. So don’t leave me hanging. What you got?