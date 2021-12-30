Katie Dey – “In The Sky” (Laugh & Peace Cover)

Cal Elizabeth Birchall

New Music December 30, 2021 11:10 AM By Chris DeVille

Melbourne computer-pop great Katie Dey can usually be counted on for some high-quality loosies between album cycles, and she has delivered another this week. It’s a cover of “In The Sky,” originally recorded by Laugh & Peace, the Japanese production team best known for the soundtrack to the video game Vib-Ribbon. On Twitter, Dey explains, “this is a cover of a song that seemingly not many people know exists , by the band who made the incredible vib ribbon ps1 soundtrack , it’s close to my heart hopefully u can enjoy my version . be safe be strong.” Dey’s treatment of the track is in step with the sound of her 2020 album mydata, straightforward and poppy but accented with fragile processed vocals. Hear the cover and the original below.

