Miley Cyrus Performed With Brandi Carlile, Had A Wardrobe Malfunction, & Debuted A New Song On Her NYE Show With Pete Davidson

News January 1, 2022 10:00 AM By Chris DeVille

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson hosted NBC’s New Year’s Eve special from Miami last night, and it appears to have been at least marginally more exciting than whatever happened in Times Square with Ryan Seacrest. Cyrus gave a number of performances, including the debut of a new ballad called “You” at the end of the show. She teamed with Brandi Carlile on Carlile’s “The Story” and her own “The Climb.” Noah Cyrus also joined Miley on the latest instance of her “Jolene” cover, and Carlile threw in a cover of “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” for good measure. The show also featured performances from Saweetie, Jack Harlow, Anitta, 24kGoldn, and Kitty Ca$h, and it had Davidson performing “Miami” and doing a joke song about resolutions with Miley.

Also, during her performance of “Party In The U.S.A.,” Miley was apparently about to lose her top, which resulted in her disappearing from the stage and returning in a large red blazer. She adjusted the second verse accordingly: “Everybody’s definitely looking at me now.” Check out lots of footage from the event below.

