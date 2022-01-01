Stream Daniel Bachman’s Lovely New Acoustic Covers Album Lonesome Weary Blues

New Music January 1, 2022 11:29 AM By Chris DeVille

Stream Daniel Bachman’s Lovely New Acoustic Covers Album Lonesome Weary Blues

New Music January 1, 2022 11:29 AM By Chris DeVille

The relentlessly prolific Virginia guitarist Daniel Bachman is back today with a new covers album called Lonesome Weary Blues. It comprises seven acoustic instrumentals in Bachman’s Fahey-esque style, all covers of obscure folk songs and traditionals. It’s an incredibly nourishing way to begin your year, rustic and adventurous and lovingly rendered.

Here’s Bachman’s statement on the project:

The tunes presented on Lonesome Weary Blues have brought me a lot of comfort throughout the rolling waves of this pandemic. They are songs that consistently bring me joy through listening, learning, and playing them around the house, and have really helped to smooth over some of the rougher days of the past couple years. The first track, “Lonesome Weary Blues,” is an adaptation of Roy Harvey and Leonard Copeland’s duet with the same name. “Beautiful Eyes Of Virginia” is an obscure Lemuel Turner steel guitar track that to my knowledge has never been re-recorded. Thanks to Joe Bussard for letting me copy it to my phone. “Blind Al Blues” is my own name for one of Alan Wilson’s unreleased recordings “Blind Lemon,” from when he was hospitalized for depression in 1969. “Rappahannock River Rag” is my take on a favorite Jack Rose tune. “Maiden’s Prayer” is a country steel guitar classic that I learned from YouTube. “Til We Meet Again” is a beautiful sweet repeating melody from Elizabeth Cotten. The final track, “Amazing Grace,” has an arrangement that comes from King Edward Smith, Hobart Smith’s less known brother. Endless thanks to Jeff Campbell for access to his home tape recordings. I hope you enjoy it.

Stream Lonesome Weary Blues below.

Lonesome Weary Blues is out now on 3 Lobed. Buy it here.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “Black Or White”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Color Me Badd’s “All 4 Love”

    2 days ago

    Sufjan Stevens Lists His Favorite And Least Favorite Albums Of 2021

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    1 day ago

    Ezra Koenig Shares An Update On The Next Vampire Weekend Album

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest