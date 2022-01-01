Live – “Lightning Crashes (Perfume Genius Remix)”
Perfume Genius has begun 2022 with a remix of “Lightning Crashes” from Live’s 1994 alt-rock classic Throwing Copper. It is in some ways a radical reworking, and in other ways not so much — which is to say Mike Hadreas has expanded the song to seven and a half minutes and turned it into a deep meditation on Ed Kowalczyk’s memorable line “The placenta falls to the floor.” Hadreas writes, “What if the angel never opened their eyes? What if the confusion never set in? Something to think about as we start this new year.” Oh now feel it coming back again… and again… and again…