Live – “Lightning Crashes (Perfume Genius Remix)”

New Music January 1, 2022 5:21 PM By Chris DeVille

Live – “Lightning Crashes (Perfume Genius Remix)”

New Music January 1, 2022 5:21 PM By Chris DeVille

Perfume Genius has begun 2022 with a remix of “Lightning Crashes” from Live’s 1994 alt-rock classic Throwing Copper. It is in some ways a radical reworking, and in other ways not so much — which is to say Mike Hadreas has expanded the song to seven and a half minutes and turned it into a deep meditation on Ed Kowalczyk’s memorable line “The placenta falls to the floor.” Hadreas writes, “What if the angel never opened their eyes? What if the confusion never set in? Something to think about as we start this new year.” Oh now feel it coming back again… and again… and again…

Related

Throwing Copper Turns 20
Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “Black Or White”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Color Me Badd’s “All 4 Love”

    2 days ago

    Sufjan Stevens Lists His Favorite And Least Favorite Albums Of 2021

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    1 day ago

    Ezra Koenig Shares An Update On The Next Vampire Weekend Album

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest